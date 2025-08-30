  • home icon
  • “He playing opening night”: Mavs fans explode with Kyrie Irving making rapid recovery after latest workout video

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 30, 2025 17:22 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Mavs fans explode with Kyrie Irving making rapid recovery after latest workout video. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Mavericks fans were brimming with excitement after Kyrie Irving returned to the court in his latest workout video on Saturday. Irving suffered a disastrous end to the previous season after he tore his ACL in March.

Given the dire nature of his injury, Irving was expected to miss the first half of the upcoming season. However, it looks like the Mavs star would return to the court ahead than planned.

On Saturday, a Kyrie Irving fan page shared a video of the Mavericks star practicing shooting drills on the court. The video got elated fans to swarm the comments section with their opinions.

"He playing opening nyte," one fan said.
"WE ARE SO BACK OMG," another fan said.
"He'll be ready by opening night on ALL our lives," another fan said.

One fan predicted that Irving would be back before the All-Star break.

"Before All Star Break," the fan commented.
"Well, I'm not a doctor, but I think this is a great sign amid Kyrie Irving's recovery from surgery," another fan said.
"ONG HE FINNA BE BACK SOONER THAN EXPECTED," another fan said.

Irving was influential in the Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals in the 2023-24 season with 25.6 ppg (regular season) and 22.1 ppg (postseason). He was having a great run last season (24.7 ppg in 50 games) before the injury. An early return would be the best scenario for the Mavs, who now envision their future with Cooper Flagg leading the pack.

Kyrie Irving reveals his grand future plan in an unexpected field

Kyrie Irving has a noble and grand plan for his future in a field where not many fans would expect him to be. While most players take up analyst roles or venture into business, Irving plans to step into a farm field.

During a Twitch stream on Friday, the Mavericks star revealed his plans to the fans.

"Healthy life is the best life, I know that it's expensive to live healthy nowadays with the inflation," Irving said. "I'm building towards becoming one of the biggest farmers ever, like I'm just going to put it out there, one of the biggest farmers ever."
"I want to be able to supply food and groceries to the world in the best way I can and create small holistic wellness villages where people can retire."
Later, he said that he wants to create a place where people would feel safe and families can grow. The Mavericks star revealed that he found his passion for farming while playing basketball.

