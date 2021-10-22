What did Lil Durk do? India Royale responds after cheating rumors take internet by storm

Lil Durk and India Royale recently sparked breakup rumors after the former was accused of allegedly cheating on his longtime partner with a transgender woman. Cheating rumors surfaced after pictures of the rapper with the unidentified person.

Images posted by an Instagram user showed a man walking behind a transgender lady in a hallway. People were quick to speculate that the man in the picture was Lil Durk as his clothes resembled that of the rapper from another photo he posted on his own Instagram.

Stan 🥷🏿 @rrstan4 Internet: “Lil Durk Gets Caught Cheating On India Wit Transgender”Durk: MAN, WHAT?!!! Internet: “Lil Durk Gets Caught Cheating On India Wit Transgender”Durk: MAN, WHAT?!!!

However, it was hard to confirm his identity due to the blurry and unclear nature of the photographs. Rumors further intensified when the Laugh Now Cry Later singer deleted his Instagram account following the controversy.

Several social media users also claimed that India Royale removed all pictures of the couple from her Instagram after the cheating drama went viral. Surprisingly, the influencer soon shot down the rumors by posting a loved-up picture with her beau.

She also hinted that the couple is still going strong with the caption, “Play Dangerously in Love." Meanwhile, Lil Durk also made a comeback on Instagram, posting the same picture as his girlfriend. He even attempted to refute the allegations writing, “y’all know damn well this s*** 4eva.”

A look into Lil Durk and India Royale’s relationship

Lil Durk and India Royale started dating in 2017 (Image via Getty Images)

Lil Durk and India Royale have often made news for their on-and-off relationship. The pair started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willow Banks, just a month after their engagement.

The duo sparked separation rumors for the first time in 2020 after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. At the time, the 3 Headed Goat crooner allegedly accused Royale of cheating on him with Young Thug. However, he later denied the rumors on Twitter.

Another cheating allegation surfaced online after rumors of the rapper having a child outside the relationship swirled on social media. He already has five children from his past relationships.

In May 2021, the couple reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram once again. A series of indirect or subtweets from the musician led people into believing the Royale cheated on him once more. The rumors were again put down by Lil Durk on Twitter.

The pair again denied similar cheating rumors following the latest controversy, although their suspicious social media activity remained unexplained.

Lil Durk’s relationship history explored

Lil Durk has been linked to several women throughout his career (Image via Getty Images)

Lil Durk was in a relationship with his high school sweetheart Nicole Covone in 2008. The pair reportedly tied the knot in their teenage years and welcomed their first child, son Angelo, in 2011, three years into their relationship.

The pair also welcomed their second child, daughter Bella, in 2013. But the rapper had another child, son Zayden, with an unidentified woman around the same time. The news was revealed to the public two months after Bella’s birth leading to Lil Durk and Nicole’s divorce.

Following his divorce, the singer started dating rapper Dej Loaf in 2014. The pair were often spotted together in public and collaborated on several songs. They even released the hit number My Beyonce in 2015.

That same year they publicly confirmed their relationship after sharing an intimate moment onstage. However, the duo decided to call it quits by the end of 2016.

The Hats Off singer was also linked to Atlanta model Takala Welch in 2016, but the pair had a short-lived relationship and parted ways after being together for a few months.

