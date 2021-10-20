Did Jojo Siwa break up with her girlfriend? Rumors over DWTS dancer Jenna Johnson's involvement explained

Jojo Siwa recently sparked breakup rumors with her girlfriend Kylie Prew after fans noticed the duo missing from each other’s social media for several weeks. The couple also shared cryptic messages on Instagram amid speculation of a possible split.

The rumors further intensified after the Dance Moms alum took to Instagram to share a lengthy message about her recent life update. She opened up about the challenges she is facing as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars as well as personal life struggles.

Although the dancer did not specify any reason behind the difficulties in her personal life, fans were quick to speculate that it was related to her recent breakup. Jojo Siwa also hinted about a possible separation during an interview for the 2021 Women’s Image Awards.

The 18-year-old told People that she recently underwent new and “tough” changes in her life:

"I struggle when anything is new, and I went through something that was new and I have never gone through before. It was tough and it is still tough. I cried about it last night and I’m probably gonna cry about it tonight because I’m 18 and I’m missing a piece of me that is the biggest piece of me, and that’s OK.”

Jojo Siwa is currently taking the TV industry by storm with her mesmerizing performances on Dancing with the Stars Season 30. The teenager also shares a close bond with her pro partner on the show, Jenna Johnson.

Several fans have speculated that the growing friendship between the dancing partners is one of the reasons behind Jojo and Kylie’s rumored split.

Is Jenna Johnson involved in Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew’s rumored breakup?

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson in a still from 'Dancing With the Stars' (Image via Getty Images)

Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson are making history on Dancing with the Stars with their phenomenal performances on the reality show.

On Monday’s episode, the duo earned their first perfect score from the judges after delivering a mesmerizing foxtrot on Look at Me, I am Sandra Dee (Reprise) from Grease.

However, Jojo’s girlfriend was not seen celebrating her success on set or on social media. Meanwhile, the former has been showering praise for her mentor Jenna Johnson over the past few weeks.

The Nickelodeon star dedicated multiple posts to Jenna on social media. She also called her “the best partner in the entire world” and thanked Jenna for being her “best friend”. This has led to speculation that the newly developed bond between the duo has created a distance between Jojo and Kylie.

Amid the ongoing breakup rumors, inside sources confirmed to The Sun that Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew have officially parted ways as the latter was “jealous” of Jojo’s developing friendship with Jenna Johnson:

“They split. Kylie became jealous of the relationship JoJo has fostered with Jenna. JoJo is a mess.”

It was also mentioned that Jojo’s busy work schedule also contributed to the downfall of her relationship with Kylie:

“I think JoJo has always been a workhorse, but having a relationship and trying to keep up with a massive star schedule - it’s a challenge.”

Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew reportedly met on a cruise and became best friends before they officially started dating. The duo publicly confirmed their relationship in January and made their red carpet debut last month for the premiere of Jojo’s film, The J Team.

Edited by Ashish Yadav