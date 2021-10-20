Who is Lil Yachty's girlfriend ? Rapper's dating history explored as he becomes a father to a baby girl

Rapper Lil Yachty is now the father to a baby girl born a few weeks ago in New York City. Sources say that he is spending some quality time with the newborn.

However, the name of the child’s mother has not yet been revealed. The main reason behind this is Yachty's relationship history. Apart from that, his representatives have not yet confirmed anything regarding the name of the child and her mother.

A look into Lil Yachty’s relationships

Lil Yachty is a popular rapper and became famous on the internet following the debut of his singles, One Night and Minnesota.

The rapper is reportedly in a relationship with Megan Denise, who is an Instagram model. They started dating in 2017 but have not tied the knot yet.

Apart from having a built physique, Denise has inked several tattoos. Yachty reportedly dated an Instagram supermodel from India before meeting Denise. Reports say that he is currently focused on his work and the release of his upcoming albums.

Yachty was reportedly linked to model India Love and they also appeared together in the music video for Forever Young. Most sources have confirmed that Yachty and India are dating. However, the rapper denied these claims and said that they are only friends.

A few rumors mention that Lil Yachty was previously in a relationship with India Westbrook in 2017 and Rubi Rose in 2016. The rapper’s history of relationships has been a topic of debate on the internet and it has been difficult even for the media to know the exact status of his relationship.

Lil Yachty's controversy

Lil Yachty was arrested alongside another man in September 2015 at a mall in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. They were charged with credit card fraud and Yachty was released after he posted a bail bond worth $11,000. He mentioned that his records were removed.

In an interview with CNN in 2016, Lil Yachty showed his support towards Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election. He appreciated the work of Sanders during the civil rights movement.

