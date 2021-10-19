How old is Flavor Flav? Rapper's mugshot goes viral after he is arrested for domestic battery

Rapper Flavor Flav was recently arrested on charges of domestic violence in Nevada. According to law enforcement, the rapper was busted on charges of a misdemeanor of domestic battery on October 5 by the Henderson Police Department.

Reports say police answered a call related to a domestic disturbance. When they reached the spot, they placed the rapper in custody and he was transported to the Henderson Detention Center.

A criminal complaint acquired by TMZ says Flav reportedly attacked his victim in the nose, threw her around and also snatched her phone.

David Chesnoff, the rapper’s attorney, had an interview with TMZ. He has said that in most domestic violence cases, there are two sides to a story and they would explain their side in the courtroom, not to the media.

His manager mentioned that October 19 will complete one year of sobriety from alcohol for the rapper and it has been 15 months since he quit smoking.

Flavor Flav’s age and previous controversies

Flavor Flav is a popular rapper and co-founder of the rap group Public Enemy. He is mostly known for yelling “Yeah, boyeeeeee!” while he performs on stage. Born on March 16, 1959, the rapper is 62 years old.

Back in 1991, he was found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend Karen Ross. It resulted in Flavor Flav being imprisoned for 30 days, alongside losing custody of his children.

He was again jailed in 1993 on charges of attempted murder for shooting at his neighbor. Flav was also booked on domestic violence, cocaine and marijuana charges the same year. Post the situation, the rapper enrolled in the Betty Ford Center to get rid of his addiction.

Flavor Flav was again arrested in 2002 and charged with driving with a suspended license, several parking tickets, and delays in probation appointments.

He was arrested in 2011 on four outstanding misdemeanor warrants for driving offenses. Cops mentioned that he had two outstanding arrest warrants, one for driving without a license, and the second for driving without insurance. The third driving offense was related to a parking citation, while details regarding the fourth warrant could not be found.

Flavor Flav was jailed in Las Vegas in 2012 on charges of felony emerging from an argument with Elizabeth Trujillo and threatening to attack his son, Gibran. He was charged with possessing marijuana and unlicensed use of a vehicle in 2014.

The rapper was arrested again in 2015 in Las Vegas after being charged with speeding and driving under the influence.

