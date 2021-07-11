Who is Zoe McLellan? All about the "NCIS" star who is wanted for allegedly "kidnapping" her 8-year-old son

NCIS actress Zoe McLellan recently disappeared with her and ex-husband J.P. Gillian’s kid. The court is looking into the matter, and McLellan is currently wanted on kidnapping charges.

Court records show that an arrest warrant was issued for McLellan on May 2021 outside L.A. County. The actress has been accused of kidnapping and child custody deprivation. A child-stealing case was also filed against her in 2017.

Zoe McLellan and J.P. Gillian have been in a custody war over their child Sebastian. Gillian said that McLellan was taking Sebastian to Toronto without informing him.

Gillian stated that he hadn’t heard anything from McLellan since April 2019. Gillian’s attorney, Lawrence Markey, said that Sebastian is now missing, and they believe that he is still with McLellan.

Who is Zoe McLellan?

Zoe McLellan is a 46-year-old American actress born in La Jolla, California. She is well-known for her roles in "JAG," "Dirty Sexy Money," and "NCIS: New Orleans."

She made her television debut in 1995 and got her first movie role in "Dungeons & Dragons." She played the role of Navy Petty Officer Jennifer Coates in the CBS procedural "JAG."

McLellan was seen as the wife of Peter Krause’s character in ABC’s soapy comedy-drama series "Dirty Sexy Money." She was the female lead in the CBS procedural drama "NCIS: New Orleans." She made a guest appearance on House and The Mentalist.

Zoe McLellan was cast in a regular role as White House Counsel Kendra Daynes in the second season of ABC’s "Designated Survivor."

McLellan and J.P. Gillian tied the knot in February 2012 and welcomed a son, Sebastian, in 2013. The couple separated in 2014, with McLellan filing for custody of their son and the divorce being finalized in 2016.

Edited by Srijan Sen