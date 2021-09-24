Who is Jena Frumes? Jason Derulo's relationship history explored as he announces break-up

Jason Derulo recently announced that he has parted ways with his girlfriend Jena Frumes after more than a year of being together. Taking to Twitter to confirm his split with the influencer and requesting fans to respect his privacy, he said:

“Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Please respect our privacy in this time.”

Surprisingly, the separation came just a day after the couple celebrated each other’s birthday together. The pair share the same birth date and enjoyed the occasion in Colorado. They were also recently photographed together in Los Angeles.

Jena also posted a heartwarming tribute to the Savage Love crooner in a now-deleted post on Instagram, which read:

"Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever. You truly make me whole and I'm so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can't wait to make more memories with you guys."

Jason Derulo and Jena began dating in March 2020 and spent quarantine together. The duo reportedly became closer during the pandemic and even welcomed their first child, son Jason King, on May 8, 2021.

Meet Jason Derulo’s ex-girlfriend, Jena Frumes

Jena Frumes is a model and social media influencer (Image via Jena Frumes/Instagram)

Jena Frumes is a model and social media influencer. She was born on September 21, 1993, in New Jersey and later moved to Los Angeles. She graduated from North Carolina Central University with a degree in dance and theater.

The 28-year-old rose to fame after appearing on the American comedy show Wild 'n Out hosted by Nick Cannon. She has amassed a significant following on social media and has more than four million followers on Instagram and over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

She also came under the spotlight for dating Manchester United star Jesse Lingard. The duo met at a party in Los Angeles and confirmed their relationship in 2016. However, the couple parted ways in 2018 after spending 15 months together.

Jena has also dated NFL player Antonio Brown in the past but the relationship soured after the latter reconciled with his ex. The model gained further media attention after she started dating Jason Derulo in 2020.

Earlier this year, the couple announced they are expecting a child together. The Swalla hitmaker posted a beautiful video on his Instagram account announcing the pregnancy. Jena also posted a series of pictures following the birth of their child:

Unfortunately, the pair parted ways just a day after celebrating their birthdays. Jason Derulo announced the split on social media but Jena has continued to maintain her silence on the situation.

A look into Jason Derulo’s relationship history

American singer, songwriter and musician, Jason Derulo (Image via Getty Images)

Jason Derulo’s first public relationship was with American Idol star Jordin Sparks. The latter won the singing reality show at the age of 17 before she began dating the It Girl singer.

The duo confirmed their relationship in 2011 and also recorded a few songs together. They parted ways in 2014 after spending nearly three years together. That same year, Jason gifted 10,000 orange roses to Jordin as a gift on Valentine’s Day, just a few months before their break-up.

According to Madame Noire, Jordin revealed in 2015 that she did not understand the reason behind the split. She shared that the couple had a small fight and she left for a trip the following day.

The reality show star mentioned that Jason Derulo helped place her belongings in the car, gave her a kiss and bid goodbye with words of love.

However, she claimed the 32-year-old did not contact her further and called it quits without any explanation. She also said that the Love Not War creator reached out to her through a third party to collect his belongings and car from her house.

Jason Derulo sparked dating rumors with model Carmen Ortega that same year. The pair were together for a month before going their separate ways. The following year, he started dating Daphne Joy.

The duo were spotted together inside a club in Miami but initially denied rumors of any romance. They amicably split six months into their relationship.

The Florida native met Jena Frumes at a gym early last year. They immediately hit it off and started seeing each other. The couple gained immense popularity through their TikTok videos throughout the pandemic.

They also moved in together at Jason Derulo’s $3 million California mansion. The pair welcomed their son earlier this year but parted ways on September 23, 2021.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee