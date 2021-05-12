American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy under fire after being spotted with a person wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood in a video

American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy has come under fire on social media after a controversial video surfaced online recently. The 16-year old singer can be seen sitting beside a person wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood.
In the three-second clip, the Dorman student from Roebuck can be seen in the company of a person whose face is hidden by the notorious Ku Klux Klan hood.
What makes the clip disconcerting is the strange caption that reads: "Bow."
It is also alleged that the singer is blocking anyone who mentions the aforementioned video in his comments section on Instagram
Several Twitter users took to social media to call Kennedy out over the concerned video in light of the development.
Twitter calls out Caleb Kennedy over concerning Ku Klux Klan video
The South Carolina native has been one of the breakout talents on American Idol this year and is currently gunning for glory, having recently made the top five with his touching Mother's Day tribute.
After a soulful rendition of Coldplay's "Violet Hill," Kennedy performed an original song titled "Mama Said." It won applause from judges and struck an emotional chord with viewers across the globe.
With his sights firmly fixated on taking home the coveted trophy, Kennedy has also turned out to be a fan-favorite, with his undeniable teenage charm and mellifluous voice winning over viewers.
Keeping in mind his popularity, several Twitter users were shocked after viewing a video of him with a person wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood. Following are some of the reactions online, as American Idol fans expressed displeasure over Kennedy's controversial video:
With dissent beginning to mount online, it now remains to be seen what's next in store for Kennedy as social media continues to weigh in on his controversial video.
