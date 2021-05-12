American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy under fire after being spotted with a person wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood in a video

American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy has come under fire on social media after a controversial video surfaced online recently. The 16-year old singer can be seen sitting beside a person wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood.

In the three-second clip, the Dorman student from Roebuck can be seen in the company of a person whose face is hidden by the notorious Ku Klux Klan hood.

What makes the clip disconcerting is the strange caption that reads: "Bow."

Caleb Kennedy is allegedly blocking anyone who mentions the video of him with the person wearing a KKK hood. pic.twitter.com/scfnIgXS6G — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 12, 2021

It is also alleged that the singer is blocking anyone who mentions the aforementioned video in his comments section on Instagram

Several Twitter users took to social media to call Kennedy out over the concerned video in light of the development.

Twitter calls out Caleb Kennedy over concerning Ku Klux Klan video

The South Carolina native has been one of the breakout talents on American Idol this year and is currently gunning for glory, having recently made the top five with his touching Mother's Day tribute.

After a soulful rendition of Coldplay's "Violet Hill," Kennedy performed an original song titled "Mama Said." It won applause from judges and struck an emotional chord with viewers across the globe.

With his sights firmly fixated on taking home the coveted trophy, Kennedy has also turned out to be a fan-favorite, with his undeniable teenage charm and mellifluous voice winning over viewers.

Keeping in mind his popularity, several Twitter users were shocked after viewing a video of him with a person wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood. Following are some of the reactions online, as American Idol fans expressed displeasure over Kennedy's controversial video:

@calebkennedy own up to it . your disgusting . — jessica villegas (@jessixavillegas) May 12, 2021

So you’re just going to not address @calebkennedy being in a video with a kkk member? 🤨 not a good look for your show — dye-anna 🎶⛓🥀 (@n0thinkjustsad) May 12, 2021

I take back all the nice things I said about Caleb Kennedy — Nicole (@saintsnacky) May 11, 2021

This is so fucking gross?? They better remove him immediately — dye-anna 🎶⛓🥀 (@n0thinkjustsad) May 12, 2021

@AmericanIdol this is not okay — Leea (@LeahEspinosa) May 12, 2021

It @AmericanIdol doesn’t immediately send him packing that says a lot about them😒 there should be no way anyone should give this guy a platform. — Mavisko87 (@mavisko87) May 12, 2021

@AmericanIdol get him off the show — Mario ˣ🧜🏽‍♀️ (@mmdisney200) May 12, 2021

Hey @AmericanIdol what can you say about the video of @calebkennedy with a KKK member? Not a good look Idol. Bring back Hunter for this. — K I N G (@KING95814523) May 12, 2021

With dissent beginning to mount online, it now remains to be seen what's next in store for Kennedy as social media continues to weigh in on his controversial video.

