"A total scam": Kellyanne Conway slammed for promoting daughter Claudia Conway on American Idol

Claudia Conway's mother, political consultant and former advisor to Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, has once again courted controversy. The latter's recent decision to publicize her daughter's American Idol audition has raised quite a few eyebrows online.

Her decision to do so comes surprisingly after a shocking family scandal that rocked the Conway household.

In January, Kellyanne was alleged to have leaked a topless photo of Claudia online. This led to widespread backlash online, with Twitter enraged at the constant abuse that Claudia Conway was allegedly being subjected to at the hands of her parents, George and Kellyanne.

Less than a month later, the Conways are trending once again, albeit for an entirely different reason.

Claudia Conway recently left the internet gobsmacked when she made a surprise appearance on American Idol.

What seems to have cast a shadow over her performance is that her parents showed up virtually to lend support to their 16-year-old daughter just weeks after being accused of harassing and abusing her.

In another clip, readers can see her expressing her love for her daughter as she reveals how proud she is of Claudia:

Claudia gets a surprise from her mother, @KellyannePolls!



"Remember, honey. Winners are people who are willing to lose."@claudiamconwayy | #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/TQYG0sNhyB — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 15, 2021

While Kellyanne's reaction would be deemed naturally heartfelt if it was any other parent, considering the strained relationship that she shares with her daughter, the entire Kellyanne x Claudia Conway bond seems to have come across as staged and somewhat unrealistic.

This was elaborated upon by several Twitter users, as they slammed her for attempting to cash in on her daughter's fame after years of allegedly abusing her and clamping down on her rights.

Claudia Conway's American Idol audition sparks new debate

At the beginning of her audition, judge Katy Perry checked in on Claudia Conway, asking if she was okay. The teenager failed to provide a definitive answer, hesitantly replying:

"No, no, but yes."

Claudia Conway is a famous TikTok star and influencer known for her anti-Trump stance. She has been involved in a long-standing public feud with her parents. It's gone as far as seeking legal emancipation from the parents.

The feud escalated recently when Claudia Conway posted a series of TikTok videos in January. In these clips, the internet sensation claimed that her mother was physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive.

*SERIOUS* CW: Child Abuse



Claudia Conway shares videos exposing her mother former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway verbally and physically abusing her. Claudia said in a comment CPS won’t do anything because her parents are too powerful. pic.twitter.com/dAaBrXm9xU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 19, 2021

The Conway family drama has been widely reported due to Kellyanne Conway's close association with former American President Donald Trump.

On the other hand, Claudia Conway has acquired a different fan base on TikTok due to her brazen nature and overtly critical view of her parents' affiliation with Trump. Her persona is often interpreted as a social activist who has been subject to years of oppression at her parents' hands.

With their much-publicized volatile history, fans were shocked to see her mother pretending as if nothing had ever happened.

Some even labeled it as a scam as they reacted to Claudia Conway's American Idol audition:

This doesn’t humanize you — Super Gay 🏳️‍🌈 (@GayMafia1969) February 15, 2021

Didn't she want to be emancipated?

You might be proud of her but she's ashamed of you. — It's worse (@Its_worse) February 15, 2021

The family dynamic here is fucked — Tim Rousselle (@TimRousselle) February 15, 2021

I guess abusing her is easier when you can make money off her — Horvat_to_Boeser (@TsawwassenCanuk) February 15, 2021

I can't put into words why, but something about Claudia Conway on American Idol fresh off highly publicized family drama and mental breakdown feels viscerally wrong to me, my body physically rejects the entire premise — Michael Vera 🗳️ (@MushroomsOnMarz) February 15, 2021

It's amazing This girl turned out normal despite the poison she was fed in the last four years — Basil Odira (@Basilodira) February 15, 2021

...Despite all her mother's abusive, cruel, evil efforts. — Cheezus (@Cheezuz_) February 15, 2021

I don't ever want to see @KellyannePolls in my timeline. Ever. We all have enough PTSD thanks. — sartory (@jsartory) February 15, 2021

The whole thing what the Conways are doing is a total scam and using Claudia at the same time. It's plainly the most disgusting thing since Trump was on here. Don't watch this mess. — Joey Poirier (@realjoeypoirier) February 15, 2021

Yeah...Claudia Conway says her parents are horrible and abusive. Look how terribly they treat her.



It was a scam by the whole family just for this moment. And American Idol put her through. Jeez.#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/3ZawFVjbY5 — I’mNotResisting! (@Beez2016) February 15, 2021

kellyanne conway turning into a loving mom when claudia goes on american idol pic.twitter.com/XpSvfHlged — val ✿ FROGRRY ERA (@finewillows) February 15, 2021

Kelly’s been coaching Claudia into her new Honey Boo Boo role for over a year. Claudia is the Conway’s latest spontaneous 💰🐄 — Broke_r (@tctl6) February 15, 2021

SO, Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia Conway is on American Idol tonight?! HMM? She sings? Never knew. My question is, was all that crazy family drama shit she was/is posting on social media just a lead up to this performance tonight so people knew her name? Who knows... — Katie (@KDWRenoGirl) February 15, 2021

#AmericanIdol



Katy Perry asking if Claudia Conway is okay?



No she will never be



Not with Kellyanne as her mother. pic.twitter.com/oGMRHnEPfl — Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) February 15, 2021

I’m really confused by these mixed messages. I know this audition was over the summer. But how do you go from getting a pep talk from your mom, to what we’ve seen in the past few months?? — Stacy NYC (@Hustlediva1) February 15, 2021

It’s creepy that they’re exploiting the situation with Claudia Conway. #AmericanIdol — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) February 15, 2021

God, I hope not. Either way this child is being abused. — Jaime Leishae (@JLeishae) February 15, 2021

Claudia Conway's American Idol audition seems to have raised several pertinent questions regarding her parents' intentions.

While a section of the internet is pleased that her rendition of Adele's "When We Were Young" has earned her a coveted ticket to Hollywood, the rest continue to call out her parents for their alleged attempts to profit off their daughter.