"A total scam": Kellyanne Conway slammed for promoting daughter Claudia Conway on American Idol

Claudia Conway's mother, political consultant and former advisor to Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, has once again courted controversy. The latter's recent decision to publicize her daughter's American Idol audition has raised quite a few eyebrows online.
Her decision to do so comes surprisingly after a shocking family scandal that rocked the Conway household.
In January, Kellyanne was alleged to have leaked a topless photo of Claudia online. This led to widespread backlash online, with Twitter enraged at the constant abuse that Claudia Conway was allegedly being subjected to at the hands of her parents, George and Kellyanne.
Less than a month later, the Conways are trending once again, albeit for an entirely different reason.
Claudia Conway recently left the internet gobsmacked when she made a surprise appearance on American Idol.
What seems to have cast a shadow over her performance is that her parents showed up virtually to lend support to their 16-year-old daughter just weeks after being accused of harassing and abusing her.
In another clip, readers can see her expressing her love for her daughter as she reveals how proud she is of Claudia:
While Kellyanne's reaction would be deemed naturally heartfelt if it was any other parent, considering the strained relationship that she shares with her daughter, the entire Kellyanne x Claudia Conway bond seems to have come across as staged and somewhat unrealistic.
This was elaborated upon by several Twitter users, as they slammed her for attempting to cash in on her daughter's fame after years of allegedly abusing her and clamping down on her rights.
Claudia Conway's American Idol audition sparks new debate
At the beginning of her audition, judge Katy Perry checked in on Claudia Conway, asking if she was okay. The teenager failed to provide a definitive answer, hesitantly replying:
"No, no, but yes."
Claudia Conway is a famous TikTok star and influencer known for her anti-Trump stance. She has been involved in a long-standing public feud with her parents. It's gone as far as seeking legal emancipation from the parents.
The feud escalated recently when Claudia Conway posted a series of TikTok videos in January. In these clips, the internet sensation claimed that her mother was physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive.
The Conway family drama has been widely reported due to Kellyanne Conway's close association with former American President Donald Trump.
On the other hand, Claudia Conway has acquired a different fan base on TikTok due to her brazen nature and overtly critical view of her parents' affiliation with Trump. Her persona is often interpreted as a social activist who has been subject to years of oppression at her parents' hands.
With their much-publicized volatile history, fans were shocked to see her mother pretending as if nothing had ever happened.
Some even labeled it as a scam as they reacted to Claudia Conway's American Idol audition:
Claudia Conway's American Idol audition seems to have raised several pertinent questions regarding her parents' intentions.
While a section of the internet is pleased that her rendition of Adele's "When We Were Young" has earned her a coveted ticket to Hollywood, the rest continue to call out her parents for their alleged attempts to profit off their daughter.Published 15 Feb 2021, 09:52 IST