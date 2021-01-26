Claudia Conway's photo leaks online, mother Kellyanne Conway alleged to have released it

Political consultant and former advisor to Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, is facing severe criticism online. She's alleged to have leaked a topless photo of her daughter, Claudia Conway.
Claudia Conway, the 16-year old TikTok star and influencer, known for her Anti-Trump stance, has been involved in a long-standing public feud with her parents, Kellyanne and George Conway. It's gone as far as seeking legal emancipation from the parents.
The feud escalated recently when Claudia Conway posted a series of TikTok videos in January 2021. In the videos she claimed that her mother was physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive towards her.
The storm surrounding the controversial allegations had barely settled down, when another shocking instance of parental misdemeanor surfaced online recently.
YouTuber DefNoodles provided a detailed thread covering the situation. DedNoodles' tweet includes a video from a fan, who is attempting to inform Claudia Conway that her mother allegedly leaked a topless photo through Twitter fleets.
Claudia Conway believed it to be just a joke at first. After realizing the gravity of the situation, she decided respond with video where revealing how her mother might have got a hold of her topless photo.
"The pictures were months ago and I'm assuming that when my mom took my phone , she took a picture of that. So that was on her phone and either she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her but nobody would have any photo like that. My mom deserves to go to jail, she's the only person who has it," she said.
In light of this shocking incident, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions. Incensed fans got the hashtag #JusticeForClaudia trending in condemnation of Kellyanne Conway.
#JusticeForClaudia trends online as Twitter extends support to Claudia Conway
The Conway family drama has been a long-standing feud that has been widely reported due to Kellyanne Conway's close association with former American President Donald Trump.
Claudia Conway, on the other hand, has acquired a separate fan base on TikTok due to her brazen nature, and overtly critical view of her parents' affiliation with Trump.
The situation has been exacerbated by Kellyanne Conway's reaction to it all. She has leaking the photo. Claudio Conway's fans came out in droves and took to Twitter to extend their support.
Here are a few tweets on the incident:
This might be the final nail in the coffin for Kellyanne Conway. The online community will be hoping that swift action is taken against Kellyanne Conway for her abominable behavior.
Published 26 Jan 2021, 18:34 IST