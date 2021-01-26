Claudia Conway's photo leaks online, mother Kellyanne Conway alleged to have released it

Political consultant and former advisor to Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, is facing severe criticism online. She's alleged to have leaked a topless photo of her daughter, Claudia Conway.

Claudia Conway, the 16-year old TikTok star and influencer, known for her Anti-Trump stance, has been involved in a long-standing public feud with her parents, Kellyanne and George Conway. It's gone as far as seeking legal emancipation from the parents.

The feud escalated recently when Claudia Conway posted a series of TikTok videos in January 2021. In the videos she claimed that her mother was physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive towards her.

*SERIOUS* CW: Child Abuse



Claudia Conway shares videos exposing her mother former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway verbally and physically abusing her. Claudia said in a comment CPS won’t do anything because her parents are too powerful. pic.twitter.com/dAaBrXm9xU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 19, 2021

The storm surrounding the controversial allegations had barely settled down, when another shocking instance of parental misdemeanor surfaced online recently.

YouTuber DefNoodles provided a detailed thread covering the situation. DedNoodles' tweet includes a video from a fan, who is attempting to inform Claudia Conway that her mother allegedly leaked a topless photo through Twitter fleets.

Claudia Conway commented on the situation. At first she thought it was a joke. She later said “haha it’s real goodbye world.” pic.twitter.com/POJ6DZhs3P — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

Claudia Conway believed it to be just a joke at first. After realizing the gravity of the situation, she decided respond with video where revealing how her mother might have got a hold of her topless photo.

Claudia Conway explaining how her mother Kellyanne Conway got her nude. pic.twitter.com/xaZG8YKAsX — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

"The pictures were months ago and I'm assuming that when my mom took my phone , she took a picture of that. So that was on her phone and either she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her but nobody would have any photo like that. My mom deserves to go to jail, she's the only person who has it," she said.

Advertisement

In light of this shocking incident, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions. Incensed fans got the hashtag #JusticeForClaudia trending in condemnation of Kellyanne Conway.

#JusticeForClaudia trends online as Twitter extends support to Claudia Conway

The Conway family drama has been a long-standing feud that has been widely reported due to Kellyanne Conway's close association with former American President Donald Trump.

Claudia Conway, on the other hand, has acquired a separate fan base on TikTok due to her brazen nature, and overtly critical view of her parents' affiliation with Trump.

The situation has been exacerbated by Kellyanne Conway's reaction to it all. She has leaking the photo. Claudio Conway's fans came out in droves and took to Twitter to extend their support.

Here are a few tweets on the incident:

Advertisement

#justiceforclaudia please trend this worldwide she needs help... she is afraid for her life... the system can’t win here. it’s so scary to feel so helpless against evil. especially at that age. #justiceforclaudia @KellyannePolls hope u like prison food — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) January 26, 2021

Distributing child pornography and revenge porn, oh boy. I sincerely hope they charge her. #justiceforclaudia https://t.co/ZPvGwQaqdS — Jenny Âû (@dolljudgment218) January 26, 2021

She did report the abuse to the police and CPS, but due to her mom’s status nothing was done #justiceforclaudia pic.twitter.com/JXJlaYOgFi — Kaylyn🖤 (@kaylynxxo) January 26, 2021

kellyanne conway has decided to use revenge porn against her daughter claudia conway, continuing a sick and twisted cycle of abuse, manipulation, and gaslighting. this poor girl needs help and the adults in her life are complicit in her suffering, and they should be ashamed. — Elly Belle, notably not a woman 🔮 (@literElly) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

#justiceforclaudia I'm disgusted by Kellyanne's cruel actions against her own daughter. If the police don't arrest her soon, then my faith in the justice system will only go down. — Novice 20XX (@novice20XX) January 26, 2021

kellyanne conway literally leaked her underage daughter’s nudes and now she’s on tiktok saying she’s scared and begging for help in MORSE CODE how is this real life someone help claudia conway pic.twitter.com/2a7RriaABQ — marianna (best ass on this app) (@itsmariannnna) January 26, 2021

claudia conway updated her bio on tiktok. 629 days until she is 18 and can leave the abusive household she has been forced to live in.



stay strong queen. we love you and we are so proud of you for speaking up.



kellyanne rot in fucking jail pic.twitter.com/8hfMdYzgrA — rest || 🐻 ㋡ (@focacciaqueen) January 26, 2021

If Kellyanne Conway wasn’t a wealthy white woman, her kids would’ve already been taken out of her house by CPS. — Stephanie Meidas Mighty (@Islandgirlpixie) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

I reported Kellyanne Conway to New Jersey State Registry, where anyone can file an anonymous report as a concerned caller at 1-877 NJ ABUSE (1-877-652-2873) #JusticeForClaudiaConway I hope #kellyanneconway gets arrested for cp distribution, make sure you all hold the entire time! — B_Rice🐰🇵🇭 (@_B_RICE_) January 26, 2021

the fact that kellyanne conway keeps getting away with child abuse after quite a bit of proof is absolutely a testament to the failure of our system as a whole. #JusticeForClaudiaConway — taylor (@tearbiscuits) January 26, 2021

The next photo I see of Kellyanne Conway better be a fucking mugshot. #justiceforclaudia #JusticeForClaudiaConway — Riley👖 (@Randy_Muscle) January 26, 2021

kellyanne conway posted child porn of her own daughter to punish her for exposing emotional abuse. this young girl is asking for help using her tiktok. is there any way to donate directly to claudia? or to get her out before she’s eighteen? #justiceforclaudia pic.twitter.com/FppQbzVp6z — betty (@apinkblunt) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

This is what’s going on right now her mother is victim blaming her and turning around onto her. Kellyanne Conway is the problem Not Claudia. #justiceforclaudia #justiceforclaudiaconway https://t.co/IC2gsGJBiw — Creative_Cate (@Cateadorable130) January 26, 2021

charge @KellyannePolls with distribution of nude images of a minor, intention to distribute, corruption of a minor, child abuse, child neglect, incest

throw the book at her#justiceforclaudia — ˡʸⁿᵉᵗᵗᵉ ♡ (@luvgrim) January 26, 2021

As a mother to a beautiful daughter, I cannot imagine what this poor girl is feeling. Your own child that you carried for 9 months, the child you bonded with, felt kick and then gave birth to... and you do something like this. Breaks my heart 💔 #justiceforclaudia — Liz (@lizzzznbell) January 26, 2021

This might be the final nail in the coffin for Kellyanne Conway. The online community will be hoping that swift action is taken against Kellyanne Conway for her abominable behavior.