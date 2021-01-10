Twitter reacts with hilarious memes as Donald Trump is banned on Pinterest

Donald Trump has been banned from numerous social media sites since the events at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

While sites like Twitter and Facebook banning the 74-year-old wasn't much of a surprise, Pinterest's decision to do the same was unexpected for many.

What brought attention to the ban was a graphic from Fox News that displayed which sites had banned or restricted Donald Trump.

The major ones were, of course, Facebook and Twitter who banned his account permanently as of Friday night.

Twitch and YouTube have also placed their own restrictions on Donald Trump as most social media companies followed behind Twitter.

Why does the Pinterest ban have me SCREAMING? pic.twitter.com/SejtxtGayg — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 9, 2021

In the graphic from Fox News, Pinterest could be found at the bottom right. This left many people wondering why the platform had become the latest to join the banning of Donald Trump.

Pinterest had supposedly been limiting the spread of misinformation such as stopping the hashtag "StopTheSteal" since November when the United States election was heating up.

Love how Pinterest snuck in here like Trump was radicalizing terrorists with rustic kitchen designs pic.twitter.com/pGWt31PZ9Q — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) January 9, 2021

Donald Trump doesn't have an account on Pinterest

What really makes the Pinterest ban of Donald Trump stand out is the fact that he doesn't have an account on the platform.

Regardless, Pinterest have taken it on themselves to stop any potential harassment from Donald Trump should he decide to join the platform.

Twitter users had a field day with the ban, considering the platform's use for recipes and wallpaper downloads.

HOW THIS MF GET BANNED OFF PINTEREST????



Donald J Trump, first to person to get banned off pinterest pic.twitter.com/bJgBSvbnta — Astro 👾 (@Universility) January 9, 2021

Many Twitter users are also seeing the irony in some of the other bans.

While jokes about wanting to see Donald Trump's Pinterest board continued, the TikTok jokes were, by far, the most prominent.

Would love to see what kind of Pinterest boards Trump has been working on. Alas... pic.twitter.com/v9kLiQ22lx — KSV (@KSVesq) January 9, 2021

Back in August of 2020, Donald Trump tried to block and ban TikTok in the United States, unless a company such as Microsoft was able to purchase the company. Negotiations happened, but TikTok was ultimately not sold off, and Donald Trump's ban on the platform was shut down.

Most Twitter users probably never saw the events taking a complete turn, with Donald Trump now being banned on TikTok instead.

All the social media platforms now banning Trump. Pinterest?? Who gets banned from PINTEREST?!?! pic.twitter.com/JizlHbCBel — Dr. StephanieB (@sboumedi) January 9, 2021

Trump now that got banned on pinterest and cant download aesthetic wallpapers pic.twitter.com/F6Y8W7xf5u — koostlim (@kostalimo) January 9, 2021

The bans don't end with Twitter, Pinterest, and TikTok. Google, as a whole, has added restrictions to Donald Trump. Spotify and Snapchat have also followed suit.

There isn't much information on how the bans or restrictions will change after January 20th when Biden is sworn in, but Twitter will be there for that too.