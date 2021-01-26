"My mom deserves to go to jail": Claudia Conway loses it after rumors of her mother leaking her intimate photos emerge

A personal picture of Claudia Conway was leaked by an account owned by her mother. Although it may have been a hacker, it still raises some questions.

Fair warning that the tweets and videos posted in this article contain graphic imagery.

Related: Claudia Conway's photo leaks online, mother Kellyanne Conway alleged to have released it

*SERIOUS* CW: Child Abuse



Claudia Conway shares videos exposing her mother former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway verbally and physically abusing her. Claudia said in a comment CPS won’t do anything because her parents are too powerful. pic.twitter.com/dAaBrXm9xU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 19, 2021

Claudia Conway is a very popular TikToker. She has used the platform to speak out against Trump and how she feels he has failed as a president. Unfortunately, her mother is Kellyanne Conway, a well known Trump political advisor and senior counselor to the former US president.

This has caused a hostile situation in her home, which has been well documented by Claudia Conway. Claudia has reported to her fans that Child Protective Services and the justice system will not dare do anything to help her. Kellyanne Conway is apparently too powerful for anyone to help Claudia.

Claudia Conway after finding out from her TikTok followers that this photo was circulating on Twitter, part one: pic.twitter.com/2UqaySrxT7 — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) January 26, 2021

Claudia wants her mother to face the consequences, but she feels helpless against a system that cannot harm her mother. She was helpless, at least, until the most recent update on this situation.

After Claudia Conway documented a pattern of verbal, mental, and physical abuse by Kellyanne, her phone was taken away. Claudia told her viewers that this was how the mother was able to get her nude picture and leak it online. If this allegation is true, then this is known as revenge porn and is illegal, especially since Claudia Conway is only 16-years-old.

D.C. press refuses to cover this, but it’s important.



Kellyanne Conway shared a nude photo of her underaged daughter on Twitter.



That’s both illegal & a violation of @Twitter rules. She should have her account permanently suspended.@TwitterSafety @jack https://t.co/oBX6MpOcDE — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

Here is the picture in question that may have been posted by a hacker:

Image via Kellyane Conway and Claudia Conway

This presents a new situation for Claudia, because it is no longer just a TikToker against the president's advisor. The situation has changed to a mother, who leaked a topless picture of her daughter - a minor. Hopefully, the situation can be viewed by the proper authorities and the justice system can take over.

Claudia Conway's mom, Kellyanne, may have been hacked

No one likes it when a minor is abused. It is especially bad when it's by their own parents. The second that this gained traction, the news was all over Kellyanne. Not many have come to Kellyanne's aid, but it has been pointed out that maybe she was hacked. Hackers getting into phones and posting pictures is nothing new.

Advertisement

Maybe the hacker put it in themselves after hacking both phones. Followers of the story cannot know for sure, but it's important that the proper authorities take over.

Related: Paige reacts to charges against Alberto Del Rio; shares disturbing details of abuse

Related: Alberto del Rio responds to physical abuse accusations made by Paige; says he's the victim

Someone pointed out the possibility that Claudia posted it herself from her mother's account. Not saying that's definitely what happened, but it's possible. Regardless, Kellyanne is definitely abusive and the whole family desperately needs help. — Convict Trump (@fauxtographermo) January 26, 2021

Your account got hacked! — Dillon Pewitt (@therealPewitt) January 25, 2021

Hopefully, CPS and the justice department can look further into the situation.