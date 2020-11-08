Former WWE Superstar Alberto del Rio has been in a lot of trouble away from the ring as he was indicted for kidnapping and sexual assault. He was arrested in May 2020, where chilling details were revealed of how he assaulted a woman and threatened to kidnap her son.

It was recently revealed that his trial will be set for January 2021. Former WWE Superstar Paige, who was engaged to Alberto del Rio, recently revealed that even she was abused by del Rio when the two were in a relationship. She said that she was kept in a room for 6-7 hours and was physically abused.

Alberto del Rio responds to accusations made by Paige

Alberto del Rio spoke for the very first time since Paige's accusations and said that it was actually the other way around and insisted that he was the victim. Here's what he said to TMZ:

"It was the other way around. I have the evidence. Not just words."

He then asked Paige why she would say the things that she said about him, especially in the current predicament that he's in:

"I would say Raya, why? Why? Why are you doing this Raya? And, I'm not calling you Paige because you were never Paige to me, you were Raya. Why would you hurt me in a moment like this?"

Alberto del Rio also said that he is going to file for defamation against Paige after what she said about him.

Paige spoke about del Rio in a recent appearance on GAW TV and detailed the physical abuse that he faced at the hands of the former WWE Superstar.

"In the beginning, you're fighting back with this person. But in the end, it becomes a cycle. Eventually, something is happening to you every day. You could be trapped in a room for 6-7 hours, getting your ass beat every couple of minutes. And he's doing all these crazy things to you." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Paige said that she chose to speak now because of how everything is out in the open about del Rio's abusive behavior. del Rio and Paige were engaged in 2016, but they split a year later in 2017.

del Rio was last seen in WWE back in 2016, and his last match in professional wrestling came in his own pro wrestling promotion, Nacion Lucha Libre.