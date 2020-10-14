A trial date of January 1st, 2021 is set for Alberto Del Rio following his indictment last week, per PW Insider.

The former WWE Superstar, whose real name is Jose Albero Rodriguez Chucuan, will sit trial for one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault, that could result in life imprisonment.

Alberto del Rio was arrested for sexual abuse and aggrivated kidnapping back in May

Police arrested Chucan on May, 9th in Texas after the victim reported the abuse and kidnapping to police in San Antonio. As previously reported, Chucan accused the unnamed women of cheating and became enraged when she denied it.

He would strike her several times before forcing her to wear a dress and dance for him. Chucan would then threaten to kidnap her son and "drop him in the middle of the road somewhere" if she didn't stop crying. Police documents also reported that Chucan brutally sexually assaulted her, which was backed up with photographic evidence.

According to Fox San Antonio, police said Rodriguez Chucuan then tied the woman's hands with boxing straps, put a sock in her mouth and sexually assaulted her for several hours, using various objects.

According to investigators, he also punched her in the back during the assault, causing visible injuries. The victim told detectives she does not remember much after he placed his hand around her throat.

In the state of Texas, a conviction for aggravated kidnapping holds a minimum prison sentence five years, with a maximum of up to 99 years or life imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000.

Alberto Del Rio is best known for his run in WWE, but he also appeared for IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Underground and MMA promotion Combate Americas.

Alberto Del Rio has also been a controversial character throughout his wrestling career. He was fired by WWE twice and in 2017 he was suspended and stripped of the Unified GFW World Heavyweight Championship, due to a domestic violence issue with then-girlfriend Paige.