"I've been singing my whole life": Claudia Conway shocks fans with American Idol audition

Weeks after her leaked photo controversy, TikTok star Claudia Conway recently shocked her fans with an appearance on American Idol.
The 16-year-old influencer and TikTok star, known for her anti-Trump stance, has been involved in a long-standing public feud with her parents, Kellyanne and George Conway.
The feud escalated when Claudia Conway posted a series of TikTok videos in January 2021. In the videos, Claudia claimed that her mother was physically, mentally and emotionally abusive towards her.
However, the situation reached a breaking point last month when her mother was severely criticized for allegedly leaking her daughter's topless picture online:
With fans still reeling from the after-effects of the shocking controversy, Claudia Conway took the internet by surprise by recently auditioning for Season 19 of American Idol:
The three-second snippet features Claudia Conway making her way into the hallowed audition room, leaving judges Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie with a shocked expression on their faces.
It is interesting to note that Claudia had taped her audition back in November 2020, when she made a surprise appearance in a TikTok with Katy Perry, who confirmed her participation in the show:
In an official post by the American Idol page, Claudia Conway was seen introducing herself and mentioning her parents, Kellyanne and George Conway:
"Very nervous, but very excited. I'm Claudia Conway, my parents are high-profile political figures"
Her American Idol audition has subsequently attracted a lot of attention online, as fans took to Twitter to react to the same.
Claudia Conway trends online with American Idol audition
Political consultant and former advisor to Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway recently came in for severe criticism online after it was alleged that she leaked a topless photo of her daughter, Claudia Conway.
The Conway family drama has been a long-standing feud. Moreover, it has been widely reported due to Kellyanne Conway's close association with former US President Donald Trump.
Claudia Conway, on the other hand, has acquired a separate fan base on TikTok due to her brazen nature and overtly critical view of her parents' affiliation with Trump.
Taking on the guise of a social justice activist, Claudia's content marked a paradigm shift in the way audiences perceived TikTok stars in general.
She recently posted a TikTok about her viral American Idol audition and denied that it was a publicity stunt:
"I'm trending again. I did audition and it will be on air this sunday, February 14th. I've been singing my whole life, I grew up in musical theatre , it has been one of the pillars in my life. Music is my passion."
With her penchant for singing going viral, her recent appearance on American Idol invited a slew of reactions online:
With her recent American Idol audition leaving the internet divided, it remains to be seen how the 16-year-old TikTok star will ultimately fare once the popular show arrives on the 14th of February, 2021.
Published 09 Feb 2021, 10:35 IST