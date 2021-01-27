Claudia Conway is leaving social media to work on her relationship with family

After more controversy, Claudia Conway has announced she will be taking a break from social media and keeping her family life off various platforms.

The teenager has been very vocal online about her parents, especially her mother, Kellyanne Conway, an advisor to the Former United States President, Donald Trump.

In one of her most recent posts, Kellyanne Conway can be heard yelling at her daughter, and claims were made that the latter was being physically, mentally, and emotionally abused.

Not long after the videos were put up, a nude photo of Claudia Conway was posted on Kellyanne Conway's Twitter, which some claimed was more proof of abuse from the latter. However, there has been no response so far, and Claudia Conway seems to believe that it wasn't her mom but rather someone hacking the account.

With all the turmoil going on, the TikToker announced she would be taking some time away from social media.

Claudia Conway explains why she is taking a break to mend the relationship with Kellyanne Conway

UPDATE: Claudia Conway addresses allegations her mother Kellyanne Conway posted her nude on her Twitter. She says she has faith her mother would never put anything like that on the internet. Claudia says she is leaving social media to work on her relationship with her family. pic.twitter.com/V4AJUoRFWu — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021

When Claudia Conway recorded her announcement, she started immediately with:

"This isn't forced. This is coming completely from me, Claudia. I have faith, and I know that my mother would never put something like that on the internet."

The video was a far different tone when compared to the TikToks she had posted. Rather than being antagonistic or making claims, Claudia Conway talked about how much she loves her mother and their dynamic.

"My mom and I, we fight like mothers and daughters. But we also love like mothers and daughters, and I do love her."

After going into her family dynamic, Claudia Conway talked about her upcoming break from social media. She claimed she would be taking a break due to being tired of becoming a constant headline along with her mother over their regular spats. The 16-year-old also mentioned that though they fight like a typical family, being in the public eye for it all makes it a lot worse and more stressful.

Claudia Conway finished up her video talking about her wishes from the public at this point:

"I will be leaving social media for a bit to work on my relationship with my mom and my family. Please do not incite hate or violence on my family. Please no threats, no calls to authorities."

Their relationship has been very public as the election cycle was at its peak in 2020. Now that Joe Biden is president, Claudia Conway will likely keep her word and won't become a headline anytime soon.