What happened at Yung Bleu's Chicago concert? Internet prays as rapper posts cryptic tweets 

Rapper Yung Bleu reportedly walked off stage at the WGCI Big Jam concert on December 18 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Other than Yung Bleu, the lineup for the show featured Lil Baby, Lil Durk, City Girls, and Moneybagg Yo.

One person in the audience claimed that Yung Bleu had the opening act and was frustrated by the sound-related issues during his performance.

Fans react to Yung Bleu walking off

In a tweet (now deleted) following the incident, Yung Bleu wrote:

“I’m sorry, Chicago! Never again promise.”

In another Twitter post, which has also been deleted, the rapper stated that he does not want to perform anymore.

In other tweets, Bleu opened up about how everything has been crashing down on the rapper and wondered if he is supposed to make music or if he is forcing it.

A probable friend of Yung Bleu, Nina Rawz, a radio personality, showed her support to the artist by replying to his tweet.

Nina Rawz @NinaRawz @_YungBleu Praying for you homie. I know the industry and creative lifestyle can be overwhelming at time. Remember your WHY. Remember why you’re doing this and hold on to yourself. Call me if you need to talk. @_YungBleu Praying for you homie. I know the industry and creative lifestyle can be overwhelming at time. Remember your WHY. Remember why you’re doing this and hold on to yourself. Call me if you need to talk.

While another fan wrote:

A Twitter user retweeted his post, suggesting he should look after his mental health first:

👑 DIAMOND PHAT @_Lyfesizedoll_ BLEU @_YungBleu Everything mentally just crashing down on me at one Everything mentally just crashing down on me at one You can take a mental break. Take care of YOUR health first. The fans can wait. The fans will understand. twitter.com/_yungbleu/stat… You can take a mental break. Take care of YOUR health first. The fans can wait. The fans will understand. twitter.com/_yungbleu/stat…

Here’s what Bleu tweeted after receiving unending love and support from his fans.

BLEU @_YungBleu I thank everybody that gave they voice to uplift me today I been in a really dark space having so much success this year it May seem everything fine but nobody know what I go thru outside of music it really just weighed on me today . I needed those words sometime I feel depressed I thank everybody that gave they voice to uplift me today I been in a really dark space having so much success this year it May seem everything fine but nobody know what I go thru outside of music it really just weighed on me today . I needed those words sometime I feel depressed

Fans believe his tweet was a cry for help as, in the tweet, Yung Bleu expressed his feelings and how he has been fighting depression.

Yung Bleu, born Jeremy Biddle, is best known for his 2020 single, You’re Mines Stills remixed by Drake. His most famous songs include Ice On My Baby, Beautiful Lies, Be Like That, Miss It and Too Many Friends.

Bleu recently released his new EP, No, I’m Not Ok, just five months after releasing his debut album Moon Boy.

