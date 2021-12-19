What happened at Yung Bleu's Chicago concert? Internet prays as rapper posts cryptic tweets 

Rapper Yung Bleu reportedly walked off stage at the WGCI Big Jam concert on December 18 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Other than Yung Bleu, the lineup for the show featured Lil Baby, Lil Durk, City Girls, and Moneybagg Yo.
One person in the audience claimed that Yung Bleu had the opening act and was frustrated by the sound-related issues during his performance.
Fans react to Yung Bleu walking off
In a tweet (now deleted) following the incident, Yung Bleu wrote:
“I’m sorry, Chicago! Never again promise.”
In another Twitter post, which has also been deleted, the rapper stated that he does not want to perform anymore.
In other tweets, Bleu opened up about how everything has been crashing down on the rapper and wondered if he is supposed to make music or if he is forcing it.
A probable friend of Yung Bleu, Nina Rawz, a radio personality, showed her support to the artist by replying to his tweet.
While another fan wrote:
A Twitter user retweeted his post, suggesting he should look after his mental health first:
Here’s what Bleu tweeted after receiving unending love and support from his fans.
Fans believe his tweet was a cry for help as, in the tweet, Yung Bleu expressed his feelings and how he has been fighting depression.
Yung Bleu, born Jeremy Biddle, is best known for his 2020 single, You’re Mines Stills remixed by Drake. His most famous songs include Ice On My Baby, Beautiful Lies, Be Like That, Miss It and Too Many Friends.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Bleu recently released his new EP, No, I’m Not Ok, just five months after releasing his debut album Moon Boy.
Checked out our interview with the cast of the new AMC+ series- Firebite? Click here for more.