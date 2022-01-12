 "I love my sister" - Jamie Lynn Spears cries in emotional interview about her strained relationship with sister Britney   

American actress Jamie Lynn Spears recently opened up about her relationship with sister Britney Spears.

The 30-year-old star sat down for a highly-anticipated television interview with ABC News anchor Juju Chang on the show Good Morning America.

In a promo clip released, Jamie Lynn Spears can be seen wiping off her tears as she discusses her estranged bond with her superstar sister. She can be seen saying:

"I love my sister."

The televised interview will be showcased on January 12.

The mother-of-two is expected to discuss her memoir Things I Should Have Said, and her relationship with Britney and the rest of her family.

This interview will mark Spears' first-ever television appearance since her sister Britney's 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021.

Jamie Lynn's memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is all set to be released on January 18, 2022, by Worthy Publishing.

Jamie Lynn Spears and her family members were unfollowed by Britney Spears

Things have gotten complicated between the Spears sisters ever since Britney expressed her displeasure with Jamie Lynn for not publicly supporting her through the conservatorship battle. Moreover, Jamie Lynn performed Britney's songs on a public platform without the latter's consent, which reportedly further upset Britney.

Ever since her conservatorship ended, Britney Spears has been enjoying her freedom on Instagram. The pop star also started her New Year by unfollowing Jamie Lynn Spears on the social media platform.

On January 3, Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of the online hatred she is getting after Britney unfollowed her.

The picture shows an Instagram user's text cursing Spears and wishing r*pe upon her daughters.

Although the 30-year-old actress usually does not share the scrutiny she receives on social media, she posted this screenshot and wrote a lengthy message about it.

Addressing the anonymous text, Spears said that she had gotten used to people hating her but had to learn never to acknowledge it. However, this particular message ticked her off.

"You may not love me, and that’s fine, but THIS shouldn’t be tolerated under any circumstances, much less about innocent underage children," She wrote in the Instagram story.

In the second picture, she said that she is aware of her blessings and urges people to spread positivity.

"so let’s all do one kind thing for someone else today, and just maybe this negativity will bring along something positive to someone who needs it. Love y’all."

Jamie Lynn Spears got married to Jamie Watson in 2014 and welcomed their first child Ivey Joan Watson in 2018. Spears is also a mother to Maddie, who she shares with her ex-fiance Casey Aldridge.

