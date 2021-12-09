Britney Spears' conservatorship ends: Popstar gains control of estate and finances for the first time in 13 years 

American singer Britney Spears is now free to sign her own papers and make financial decisions. The news comes a month after her 13-year conservatorship came to an end.

Spears' attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, represented the singer at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on December 8. Spears was on vacation in Mexico at the time.

Britney Planet Italia @BritneyPlanet #FreeBritney

Anche se il 12 Novembre, il giudice ha messo fine alla conservatorship, in queste ore in tribunale, l'avvocato di Anche se il 12 Novembre, il giudice ha messo fine alla conservatorship, in queste ore in tribunale, l'avvocato di #Britney , continua la battaglia su questioni prettamente finanziare e contabili, che riguardano questi 13 anni gestiti da Jamie Spears. #FreeBritneyAnche se il 12 Novembre, il giudice ha messo fine alla conservatorship, in queste ore in tribunale, l'avvocato di #Britney, continua la battaglia su questioni prettamente finanziare e contabili, che riguardano questi 13 anni gestiti da Jamie Spears. https://t.co/akQLHBrydV

What happened at Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing on December 8?

As per the media organization Variety, Rosengart stated in court before Judge Brenda Penny that, “Ms. Spears, as an independent woman, not under conservatorship, should be able to sign her documents herself without any assistance."

The outlet also reported that after the session, Rosengart told reporters that,"(Britney) has the power to do whatever she wants to do."

The December 8's hearing was scheduled to discuss Spears' "financial and accounting matters." The next court hearing is set to take place on January 19, 2022 to further address the situation.

Britney Spears' conservatorship was terminated on November 12 by Judge Penny. In the same hearing, the court gave power to Britney Spears' accountant John Zabel as temporary conservator to execute her estate matters and provide a safety net to ensure her assets are transferred to a trust.

The latest hearing has directed Zabel to carry on with his work until the next hearing.

Things are working in favor of Britney Spears

During the court hearing, Jamie Spears was on the phone call. His attorney, Alex Weingartner, asked the judge to provide access to estate plans to Britney Spears' father.

However, Zabel's lawyer, who was also present in the courtroom at the time, opposed the demand stating:

"In a normal situation, a normal person would never have to show their estate plan to their family or friends or anyone else."

Britney Stan 🆓 @BritneyTheStan Jamie Spears has now refused to sit for a deposition and answer questions under oath TWICE! Mat Rosengart says he will file a motion to compel him into court if he continues to refuse. #FreeBritney Jamie Spears has now refused to sit for a deposition and answer questions under oath TWICE! Mat Rosengart says he will file a motion to compel him into court if he continues to refuse. #FreeBritney https://t.co/Gf4lsxBSsA

Outside the courthouse on December 8, Rosengart told reporters that Jamie Spears had failed to show up for a deposition, twice.

"Jamie Spears was noticed by myself and my law firm. He did not appear for his deposition the first time, he did not appear for his deposition for the second time. He has not yet been deposed, but he will be deposed in this case."

As per the media organization, Rosengart also expressed his delight about Britney Spears' freedom.

I think she’s commented publicly through her Instagram posts what her state of mind is. She’s delighted. We had a great victory on Nov. 12. She’s a free woman after 13 years of an abusive conservatorship that we believe was corrupted, and I’ll leave it at that.

Also Read Article Continues below

On a personal front, Spears who got engaged to her long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari on September 13, and the couple are currently vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. As per Us Magazine, Spears, who is more than excited to marry Asghari, is not planning on inviting any of her family members to their wedding.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan