Is Britney Spears free? Jamie Spears files to end conservatorship amid Judge Brenda Penny’s death threat revelation

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, recently requested the court to immediately end the pop star’s conservatorship. The request came a week after the singer’s attorney Matthew Rosengart asked Jamie to deposit all documents from the past 13-years, including files of Britney’s “electronic surveillance.”

In new court documents, obtained by People, Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten confirmed that the former has no interest in continuing the conservatorship against Britney’s wishes:

"Britney's recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the conservatorship is contrary to her desires. Jamie sees no reason why the conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the conservatorship continuing."

Jamie Spears’ attorney also mentioned that he would continue to love and support his daughter even after ending the conservatorship:

"Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her conservator. Now, it means ending her conservatorship."

Meanwhile, court documents filed on October 20 show Britney Spears’ lawyer questioning her father’s sudden decision to reverse his position as conservator:

"It is of no moment, presently, whether Mr. Spears’s reversal was motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in August."

However, Jamie’s lawyer refuted the claims, mentioning that the 69-year-old is "dedicated to complete transparency and will transfer all the requested documents as he has nothing to hide from his longtime role as a conservator."

Judge hearing Britney Spears' conservatorship allegedly got death threats

Judge Brenda Penny's son reveals she received death threats following Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing in August (Image via Getty Images)

Judge Brenda Penny’s son, Prentice Penny, revealed that his mother allegedly received death threats on social media, given the case's high-profile nature.

During a recent appearance on the Clay Cane Show, the Insecure showrunner shared that his mother faced racially inappropriate comments and death threats after she decided to allow Jamie Spears to continue with the conservatorship in August:

"I think it’s sad that whomever would use it as an excuse to espouse racist names and ideas, feels sad and it feels unnecessary."

However, Prentice clarified that his mother is a strong woman who can face challenges related to the sensational case. Judge Penny will soon reveal her decision regarding the conservatorship. Britney Spears' long-awaited freedom hinges on this decision.

Britney Spears blames Lynne Spears for conservatorship

Britney Spears recently blamed her mother Lynne Spears for her conservatorship (Image via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, November 2, Britney Spears took to Instagram to reveal that her mother spearheaded the conservatorship. In a now-deleted post, the Toxic singer blamed Lynne Spears for giving Jamie Spears the idea of taking legal control over the singer’s life:

“My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea. I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude… You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship.”

However, the Grammy winner also mentioned that she now has a new life ahead of Jamie Spears’ request to terminate the conservatorship. Britney’s claims against her mother came after NBC News revealed that an unrelated court filing showed Lynne Spears' alleged key role in ending the conservatorship.

"[Lynne Spears' team] have contributed to and achieved Lynne's mission of breaking the restrictions imposed by the conservatorship, removing Jamie as conservator and have pushed toward the goal of ultimately terminating the entire conservatorship."

The latest documents also show that Lynne took legal help to review the conservatorship in 2019 to address the crisis faced by her daughter. However, Lynne and her team have not responded to the recent claims made by Britney Spears.

A brief recap of the conservatorship battle

Britney Spears was placed under conservatorship since 2008 (Image via Getty Images)

Britney Spears was placed in conservatorship under her father after two consecutive incidents of public mental breakdown in 2008. The legal order gave Jamie Spears complete control over her personal, financial, and professional life.

The conservatorship began as a temporary arrangement but was extended until 2019. In 2020, the Baby One More Time hitmaker requested the court remove the order. However, her plea was dismissed as the conservatorship was extended until 2021.

Earlier this year, Britney Spears got her chance to speak in court. In a revealing statement, the musician said the conservatorship was “traumatizing and abusive.” She requested to end the arrangement immediately.

The #FreeBritney movement intensified after the performer said she was forced to make unnecessary medical and professional choices. Further, basic personal activities became restricted under the conservatorship.

Following months of legal pleas, Britney Spears was allowed to have a legal team of her choice. Meanwhile, Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie Spears from the conservatorship towards the end of September.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The next hearing regarding the arrangement is scheduled for November 12. The upcoming hearing will determine whether Britney Spears’ conservatorship will be terminated entirely.

Edited by Srijan Sen