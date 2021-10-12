What's Petri Hawkins-Byrd's net worth? 'Judge Judy' bailiff priced out of Judith Sheindlin's next

Petri Hawkins-Byrd, best known as ‘Bailiff Byrd’ in the courtroom TV show Judge Judy, will not be a part of Judith Sheindlin's next project titled Judy Justice. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the former said he was not included in the discussions for the new show.

The bailiff mentioned that he heard about the new project after Judith Sheindlin announced it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year. He was left disappointed by the revelation because he could not audition for any role:

"My assumption is if you were going on to do something else, that you were at least going to ask me if I wanted to have the opportunity to audition for the role."

The 63-year-old also shared that he could not speak to the judge after completing production on the 25th and final season of Judge Judy as he was busy attending his wife, who underwent brain tumour surgery:

"I didn't have time to think about or ask about Judy Justice. It wasn't until July that I called the judge and asked, 'Hey, should I look for something else or am I included in the Judy Justice project?'"

However, Petri Hawkins-Byrd came to know that he was not included in the new show, as he was “priced out” to play the new role:

"She informed me I was not being asked to come along on the project. I didn't inquire as to why, that's her choice. But she did inform me that fundamentally, I was priced out as the new bailiff on her new show. My salary would have been too much. I was curious: How would she know? She didn't ask me. She didn't give me an opportunity to have accepted a lower salary."

Petri Hawkins-Byrd fans were left shocked after learning that the bailiff would not be part of the new courtroom show. He is reportedly being replaced by Bailiff Kevin Ross in the IMDB TV project. Judy Justice is set to premiere on November 1, 2021.

Exploring Petri Hawkins-Byrd's fortune in 2021

Petri Hawkins-Byrd has an approximate net worth of $3.5 million (Image via Getty Images)

Petri Hawkins-Byrd is an American TV personality recognized as a bailiff in the popular courtroom TV show Judge Judy. He is also known for having the most extended role as a bailiff in a TV court program.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an approximate net worth of $3.5 million. The majority of his earnings come from his acting role in Judge Judy. The New York native was associated with the program for 25 years, starting in 1996.

He has also gained a significant fortune from his career as a bailiff. He started working in the Brooklyn Court System in the 80s and moved to the Manhattan Family Court. Petri Hawkins-Byrd also served the US Marshals after completing his Criminal Justice degree from John Jay College.

The Hostos Community College alumni also earned from his other roles in the entertainment industry. He made two guest appearances in The Doctors in 2018 and 2019. He recently bagged another part in the CBS sitcom The Bold and the Beautiful.

Petri Hawkins-Byrd also works as a part-time speaker, M.C., voiceover artist and community activist. Although he was disheartened for not being given a role in the new Judith Sheindlin show, he has already started looking for further opportunities.

