'Bull' Season 6 full cast list: Meet Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, and others from hit CBS show

The wait is over! Bull Season 6 is set to return with new episodes on CBS. Season 5 dealt with life amid the pandemic, and now the procedural drama promises to take the entertainment quotient up a notch in season 6.

Bull revolves around a brilliant psychologist, Dr. Jason Bull, who is also the owner of a consulting firm TAC (Trial Analysis Corporation), which consists of his power team. The official synopsis of Bull reads:

“Brilliant, brash, and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses, and the accused tick.”

The TV series has impressed viewers for five seasons and its credit goes to the storyline as well as a stellar lineup of actors.

Michael Weatherly plays Dr. Jason Bull

Michael Weatherly is a popular TV personality who plays the lead in the drama series. He has been associated with CBS for a long time. Prior to Bull, he was well-known for playing Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo in the NCIS series for 13 seasons. He has also appeared in other TV series, such as Dark Angel, Loving, Jesse and Significant Others.

Weatherly has a few films to his credit as well and they include Trigger Happy, Charlie Valentine, The Last Days of Disco, Gun Shy, The Specials and Venus and Mars. In 2014, he started his entertainment production company, Solar Drive Productions.

The New York resident is also a talented singer, piano player and guitarist.

Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan from Bull

Bull star Geneva Carr found her way into acting after working at a French bank on Wall Street and bartending in Manhattan. She started her career as an actor through theater and Broadway shows. Carr, who recently appeared in off-Broadway production Incognito, was nominated for Best Actress in a Play category at the Tony Awards for her performance in the critically acclaimed Broadway show, Hand to God.

The Mississippi-born actress has done several television series, including The Mysteries of Laura, The Onion News Network, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Younger and Rescue Me. Her movie credits include It’s Complicated, Ava’s Possessions and Creative Control along with a short film, High Maintenance. She will now be seen reprising her role as Marissa Morgan in the sixth season of Bull.

Christopher Jackson as Chunk Palmer

The character Chunk Palmer is a fan-favorite and is played by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning songwriter/composer Christopher Jackson. He is a well-known musician as well as a Broadway artist.

Some of his most popular Broadway shows include critically acclaimed musical Hamilton, The Lion King, After Midnight, In the Heights and Holler if Ya Hear Me, among others. His television series credits include Person of Interest, Afterlife, Freestyle Love Supreme, A Gifted Man, Fringe, Gossip Girl and Tracers.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Bull also stars Jaime Lee Kirchner as Danny James and MacKenzie Meehan as Taylor Rentzel. While all five actors will play key roles in the upcoming season of Bull, one of the characters from previous seasons will not reprise his role. Freddy Rodriguez’s Benny Colon will reportedly not be a part of Bull Season 6.

He played the lead attorney of TAC and Jason Bull’s brother-in-law. Benny’s place will now be taken by Chunk Palmer.

Speaking about the character, showrunner Nichole Millard said:

“Benny found love in a different country, and the team is very happy for him.”

Bull season 6 is all set to premiere Thursday, October 7 on CBS at 10.00 p.m. (ET) and 9.00 p.m. (CT).

