Who are Madonna's kids? Daughter Lourdes Leon says mother's advice shakes her awake

Madonna's eldest daughter Lourdes Leon recently opened up about a piece of life-changing advice from her mother. While speaking to Debi Mazar for Interview Magazine, she mentioned that the “Queen of Pop” told her that life is beyond money and looks:

"I’ve been so concerned with making a decent living, and wanting to live more luxuriously than I was when I first graduated and wasn’t earning a lot of money. She [Madonna] was like, ‘Remember, this s*** is not real. It’s not about the money or your face or how hot you look. It’s about what you’re bringing into the world and what you’re going to leave behind.’ That always shakes me awake when I get too caught up in everything.”

Lourdes also shared that her mother told her children to be cautious about their life decisions and advised them to identify how they would like to be remembered:

"We don’t get any handouts in my family. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, 'My kids are not going to be like this.' She’s very much like, ‘Proceed with caution and think about what you want to be known for.’”

Lourdes Leon recently made news for flaunting her natural body hair at the Met Gala 2021. She also appeared in Rihanna's latest Savage x Fenty Volume 3. Fashion Show on Amazon Prime.

All about Madonna’s family and children

Madonna with her youngest children (Image via Madonna/Instagram)

Madonna was born to parents Madonna Louise and Silvio Anthony Ciccone on 16 August 1958. She grew up with her older brothers Anthony and Martin and younger siblings, Paula, Christopher and Melanie. She also has two half-siblings, Jennifer and Mario, from her father’s second marriage.

She is a proud mother to six children - Lourdes Leon (24), Rocco Ritchie (21), David Banda (15), Mercy James (15) and twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone (9).

The Material Girl hitmaker welcomed daughter Lourdes Leon with former partner Carlos Leon in 1996. The 24-year-old is now a professional model and dancer.

She made her runway debut during the 2018 New York Fashion Week with Gypsy Sports’ Spring 2019 Show. She also served as the co-director of Stella McCartney’s winter campaign in 2020.

The Grammy Award winner tied the knot with director Guy Ritchie in 1998. The duo welcomed son Rocco Ritchie in 2000. However, the singer had to fight a serious custody battle for her son after she divorced Guy Ritchie in 2008.

In 2006, the musician became a mother for the third time when she adopted son David Banda from Malawi. The latter is a gifted dancer and fashion enthusiast. He is also a talented soccer player and aspires to become a professional in the future.

Also Read

Madonna also adopted her fourth child, daughter Mercy James, from Malawi in 2009. She has often shared pictures of Mercy’s athletic prowess on her Instagram. In 2016, the singer revealed that her daughter had won medals for gymnastics.

The pop star adopted her youngest children, twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, in 2017 when they were just four years old. The twins recently celebrated their ninth birthday and often appear on the singer’s social media.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul