What is Ahlamalik Williams' age? All about Madonna's boyfriend as they celebrate the Queen of Pop's 63rd birthday

Madonna and her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, recently celebrated the former’s 63rd birthday. On Monday, August 16, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram to share glimpses of her birthday bash in Italy through a series of photos and video clips.

The singer was seen walking hand-in-hand with Williams as the pair donned complimentary blue outfits. The couple were also captured lovingly sharing an ice-cream cone. The duo seemed to completely in love as they enjoyed their birthday trip together.

The Grammy Award winner also shared candid pictures of her children, Lourdes Lean (24), Rocco Ritchie (21), David Banda (15), Mercy James (15) and twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone (8). Madonna was even joined by several friends for the party.

Ahlamalik Williams shared a photo with the singer on Instagram to mark the special occasion. The 27-year-old wrote:

“Happy circle round the galaxy day Home skillet”

In response, the pop star commented:

“No One I’d rather ride with!”

Madonna and Williams have been together for more than two years. The couple have garnered immense media attention for their considerable age difference ever since they began dating in 2018.

Ahlamalik Williams is nearly 36 years younger than Madonna. He is just two years older to Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Lean.

Meet Madonna’s boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams

Madonna's boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams (Image via Instagram/ahla_malik)

Ahlamalik Williams was born to parents Drue and Laurie Williams on 24 April 1994 in the US. He grew up in California with his siblings, Ahlijah and Leyana. He is currently 27 years old and is also known as Skitzo.

He graduated from Monterey Trail High School in Sacramento and moved to Las Vegas to pursue a career in street dancing. Williams works as a professional dancer and has performed in several locations across the globe including London, Paris, Shanghai and Taipei.

He is also associated with the Raw by Nature dance crew in Las Vegas. He has previously performed solo acrobatic dances for the famed Cirque Du Soleil’s Michael Jackson: One Show.

In 2015, Ahlamalik Williams decided to audition for Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour and was selected as her backup dancer. He now works as a choreographer as well as a performer for Madonna’s shows.

The couple reportedly met for the first time during the 2015 rehearsals. Ahlamalik Williams came under the spotlight after he started dating Madonna in 2018.

The duo sparked dating rumors during Madonna’s Madame X Tour. The couple were initially criticized for their 36 year age gap but have received support from close friends and family, and Williams’ parents are reportedly supportive of the relationship.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Ahlamalik Williams’ father, Drue Williams, publicly voiced his support for the relationship:

“We know there’s a huge age gap between the two – 36 years. Madonna is two years older than me. But I have told my son love doesn’t have an age range when you’re consenting adults.”

Drue Williams reportedly mentioned that Madonna is extremely fond of his son and takes care of the dancer. He even shared that the couple are likely to tie the knot in the near future.

Ahlamalik Williams might be dating the Queen of Pop but he is also talented in his own right. Besides being a phenomenal dancer he is also a singer and songwriter. He has already released two singles, Space X and West Side, earlier this year.

Williams is often seen on Madonna’s Instagram and is reportedly close to her children. He has also managed to earn a significant following on social media with more than 157K followers on Instagram.

