Where to watch 'Father Christmas is Back'? Release date, trailer, and more about the holiday film

Netflix is moving on from the spooky season and getting into the holiday spirit with its upcoming Christmas film, Father Christmas is Back. Everyone loves films on dysfunctional families, right?

The Netflix Original British comedy movie is directed by Philippe Martinez and Mick Davis alongside David Conolly, Hannah Davis Law, and Dylanne Corcoran as the writers. The plot of the film revolves around a Christmas reunion gone wrong between four sisters and their families.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's Father Christmas is Back.

When is 'Father Christmas is Back' expected to release?

Father Christmas is Back will premiere on Netflix on November 7 at 12:30 pm (IST). The film stars Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese, Kelsey Grammer, Nathalie Cox, Talulah Riley, Kris Marshall, Caroline Quentin, April Bowlby, Ray Fearon and Naomi Frederick.

The official synopsis for Father Christmas is Back reads:

"Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor."

The film is is based on an original idea by Philippe Martinez, who produces the film along with Alan Latham, Kirsty Bell, Lee Beasley and Karinne Behr.

Trailer for 'Father Christmas is Back'

The trailer for Father Christmas is Back was released last year even though the movie will be released next month, with the delay being down to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The preview shows four sisters coming together on the occasion of Christmas and being shocked at the return of their father. A series of misunderstandings and mishaps lead to the big reveal - a long-buried secret that tore their family apart many years ago.

In an interview, director Philippe Martinez stated:

"We all need uplifting stories to inspire us and a big Christmas comedy like Father Christmas Is Back is the perfect antidote to raise our spirits."

Father Christmas is Back was shot in the city of York in North Yorkshire and Howden, East Yorkshire.

Viewers can watch Father Christmas is Back on Netflix from November 7.

