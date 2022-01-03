Britney Spears unfollows sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram amid heightening family tension 

American singer Britney Spears has unfollowed her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram, while the latter is still following her older sibling.

Currently, Britney Spears follows 46 people from her official account. This includes Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, Tinashe, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Miley Cyrus and her fiance Sam Asghari, all of whom openly supported the #FreeBritney movement.

On January 1, 2022, Spears shared a video of birds soaring into the sky after escaping a cage and captioned it as being symbolic of her year.

On June 23, 2020, Britney Spears stated that she wanted to "sue" members of her family for "living off" her conservatorship for 13 years.

Since the end of Britney Spears' conservatorship, she has been increasingly vocal about which members of her family supported her, and who she believes have failed her.

Britney Spears' fans forced her sister to change the name of her book

On January 1, Jamie Lynn posted a series of photographs rounding off her 2021 and also to promote her forthcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said, releasing on January 18.

As per news outlet Page Six, Jamie Lynn Spears was forced to change the title of her book after being slammed by Britney's supporters. The memoir, originally named I Must Confess, was from Spears' 1998 song Baby One More Time.

Jamie Lynn's publishing company, Worthy Publishing, released an official statement regarding the name change, stating that the title is still in "development."

We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family,

Prior to her shocking confession in a June 2020 court hearing, Britney Spears called out her younger sister for performing her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Britney Spears wrote:

Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all of my music … yet the person who owns the music is told no!!!! They even gave remixes to my sister but I was always told no?

Post her confession, Jamie Lynn expressed support for her sister on Instagram.

As per media organization E! News, a source revealed that Jamie is supporting her sister from behind the scenes and working on their relationship, but does not like to publicize it.

However, talking about Britney Spears, a source said that she was hurt because she feels Jamie Lynn abandoned her even though they had been together for so long.

