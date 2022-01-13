How long have Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox been dating? Relationship explored as couple get engaged

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are officially engaged after a year and a half of their relationship. The couple announced the special news through their respective Instagram posts on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

The Transformers star shared a video of their engagement and said the pair “drank each other’s blood” to mark the occasion:

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Meanwhile, the Rap Devil singer posted a close-up of his fiancée's special ring made to honor their respective birthstones:

“I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox started dating in 2020 and officially confirmed their relationship that same year. Their engagement took place on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Fox was previously married to Brian Greene and shares three sons with her ex-husband. Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly shares daughter Casie Colson Baker with former partner, Emma Cannon.

A look into Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship timeline

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox started dating in 2020 (Image via Getty Images)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first met on the set of the film Midnight In The Switchgrass and reportedly grew closer after spending time together during the shutdown of production due to COVID-19.

A source close to the pair told E! News that they were enjoying their time with each other:

“The down time has been good for them... They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun. It's new and exciting for Megan... She has only been with Brian for many years and this is very different. She's into it."

The duo first sparked romance rumors in May 2020 after they were spotted grabbing a takeaway meal together in Calabasas. Fox was also photographed without her wedding ring amid rumors of her separation from then-husband Brian.

The latter then revealed that he and Fox have been “on a break” since 2019. Brian even spoke about Kelly during his …with Brian Austin Greene podcast:

"I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him. They’re friends at this point, and from what she’s expressed, he’s a really nice, genuine guy, and I trust her judgment."

That same month, Machine Gun Kelly released a music video for his song Bloody Valentine featuring Megan Fox. On June 2020, the duo were photographed packing on the PDA at Mr. Furley's Bar in Sherman Oaks, California.

Meanwhile, an insider confirmed to US Weekly that the pair have started dating:

“Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend. They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection."

In July 2020, the duo appeared on the Give Them Lala… With Randall podcast for their first joint interview. During the podcast, Fox called Machine Gun Kelly her “twin flame” and said that she felt an immediate connection with the singer right after their first meeting:

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

The couple went Instagram official on July 28, 2020, after Kelly posted a mirror selfie with Megan on Instagram. The following month, Fox shared another loved-up photo with his beau on social media.

In September 2020, a source told US Weekly that Machine Gun Kelly met Megan Fox’s children:

"MGK has met Megan’s kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them...Megan and Brian’s relationship is so up and down. They have been coparenting in a healthy way as best as they can.”

That same month, Machine Gun Kelly opened up about falling for Megan Fox while speaking to Howard Stern during a radio show:

"I didn't know what [true love] was until me and her made eye contact. That's when I was like, 'Whoa.' After I made the big chunk of the album [Tickets to My Downfall] I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

In March 2021, the pair were spotted on a date at the UFC 260 event in Las Vegas. In May 2021, the duo made their red carpet debut at the Billboard Music Awards. On May 26, 2021, Kelly hinted that the pair started dating a year ago:

blonde don @machinegunkelly she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today

In October 2021, Fox and Kelly appeared together on the cover of British GQ Style and further opened up about their love-life. Fox said the duo had a "intense relationship":

"This is a very intense relationship. Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn't want to have to know, that we tried to push away. It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other."

Also Read Article Continues below

As Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped into 2022 together, the couple decided to put a ring on their relationship on New Year’s Day. The pair are also likely to walk down the aisle in the days to come.

Edited by Siddharth Satish