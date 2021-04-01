Fans can't get over Valkyrae and Machine Gun Kelly's height difference in latest "Daywalker" tweet

Valkyrae celebrated the music video for Daywalker, reaching 10 million streams by sharing a tweet in which she looked tiny compared to Machine Gun Kelly.

Happy 10 mill for DAYWALKER mv🖤

More random pics.. yes mgk tall rae smol lol pic.twitter.com/WG6QwsfnwI — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 31, 2021

The height difference is incredibly apparent in the two pictures in the tweet. Kelly is 6’4” tall, while Valkyrae is a very short 5’3”, making him over a foot taller than her. Even knowing this, the photos still make him look several feet taller than her.

MGK: "You're going to be late to school, come on!"



Rae: "I don't wanna goto school!" *Pouts* pic.twitter.com/pzaAOxtxMj — Star | 悪玉 ✪ (@Starlohz) March 31, 2021

Me when im getting scolded pic.twitter.com/Epi8qtTMSl — dari #DAYWALKER (@_babingus) March 31, 2021

Twitter users pointed this out and made many jokes. It is hard not to notice that Rae is cowering in fear in one of the pictures. Some people even say that she looks childlike.

Lol I think I was mid sentence or something — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 31, 2021

WHY LOL — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 31, 2021

same type of vibe pic.twitter.com/GREpjkmTv5 — Demic (LF a Trio) (@DemicLive) March 31, 2021

Several users commented on how lovely Valkyrae looked in each picture. Some were polite and helpful, while others went into too much detail. Even so, Valkyrae probably appreciated every comment.

rae you continue to shower my tl with so much beauty. thank you ma’am — ANU!🫀 (@LAR41N) March 31, 2021

bro calm down english class is over — bonevoid? (@bonevoid) March 31, 2021

The general love that Valkyrae is receiving might lead her to go into modeling or acting since fans like this music video.

Valkyrae and Corpse Husband feature heavily in the song 'Daywalker'

Machine Gun Kelly’s new song's success is partly due to his collaboration with Corpse Husband Valkyrae. Fans were already anticipating the release of the song after seeing the teaser tweet Valkyrae posted. Valkyrae is a big reason why this music video has already reached 10 million streams.

As Corpse Husband's vocals play through the song, Valkyrae lip-syncs the lyrics. The lyrics of Corpse Husband perfectly fit the theme, and when he sings “The End” to close the song, it is chilling. It's clear they were the right choice for this song and did a great job.

It is easy to see why the video has already accumulated over 11 million views in 13 days. It’s incredible, and it has the best of Valkyrae and Corpse Husband in it. This music video is worth watching, and it's below.

It is hoped that Valkyrae’s song will be released next so that her fans can catch a glimpse of her ability to sing, too.

