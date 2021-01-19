Valkyrae reveals why she won't be streaming as frequently as before

After returning from a break, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has revealed that she won't be streaming as frequently in 2021.

The 29-year-old recently took a week-long break from streaming before returning back to work.

In her latest stream on Sunday, she told viewers that her contract with YouTube, which she signed a year ago, requires her to invest a certain amount of streaming hours on the platform.

Regarding how much she has to stream for YouTube, Valkyrae said:

"I owe one hundred hours a month. But I went a little crazy and streamed too much last year, which is very bad for my health."

Valkyrae revealed that she began thinking about her health as a streamer when she turned 29. The streamer then cited gut issues and a possible auto-immune skin disease as the main issues she currently has to deal with.

Valkyrae explained:

"I'm going to start following through with an AIP diet, and probably only stream my required hours. I am supposed to stream 100 hours a month. I am going to do that. I'm not going to go over my hours this time, like I did last year."

Valkyrae's success as a streamer on YouTube and the future

Though she may have streamed more than she wanted to, Valkyrae certainly made her claim as the top female streamer in the world over the course of 2020. Her rise to the top really started when she signed as a streamer with YouTube and as a content creator with 100 Thieves. She was even named Content Creator of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards.

In a statistics report from Stream Hatchet, it was revealed that Valkyrae was the most-watched female streamer of 2020, with 23.6 million hours watched on her stream. That number barely edged out Imane "Pokimane" Anys for the spot, who had 23.3 million hours of her own.

It's likely that Valkyrae will remain the top female streamer in 2021 as she continues to collaborate with OfflineTV. Her plans aren't set in stone, but she did say that her contract with YouTube would be up next year.