How old is Kimberly Guilfoyle? All about Donald Trump Jr's fiancee as couple announce engagement

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have reportedly been engaged “for nearly a year.” Sources close to the pair told Page Six that Trump Jr. proposed to the latter on New Year's Eve in 2020 but kept the engagement out of the public eye.

However, engagement rumors came to light after the former Fox News reporter flaunted a huge diamond ring on her finger while posting a photo for her partner’s birthday this weekend.

In the photo, the 52-year-old can be seen posing with her fiance in front of a Christmas tree. While Guilfoyle has reportedly worn the bling at private gatherings before, this is the first time she has donned the ring in public.

News of their engagement was further confirmed to The Daily Mail by an insider:

“Don and Kim got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 — which is Don’s birthday. They’ve been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years. They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York.”

The couple began dating in 2018 and are ready to walk down the aisle. Both have children from prior relationships.

Donald Trump Jr. shares five children with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle shares a son with former husband Eric Villency. She was also married to California Governor Gavin Newsom for four years until their divorce in 2005.

Everything to know about Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a media personality and advisor to former US president Donald Trump (Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kimberly Guilfoyle is an American TV personality and advisor to former US president Donald Trump. She was born to Mercedes and Anthony Guilfoyle on March 9, 1969, and is currently 52 years old.

The San Francisco native graduated from Mercy High School and attended the University of California for higher studies. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of San Francisco in 1994 and worked as a prosecuting attorney in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

She also served as an assistant district attorney in San Francisco between 2000-2004. Guilfoyle even had a brief modeling stint with Macy’s before she decided to attend Trinity College Dublin.

During her time at the college, she published a research paper on international children's rights and European Economic Community law.

Following a career in law, Kimberly Guilfoyle entered the entertainment industry with the film Happily Even After in 2004. That same year, she moved to New York to host Both Sides on Court TV and serve as a legal analyst on Anderson Cooper 360°.

Kimberly Guilfoyle joined Fox News in 2006 to host the weekend show The Lineup and became a regular contributor to the network over the years. In 2011, she was appointed co-host of The Five and also hosted close to 50 episodes of Outnumbered.

The anchor also appeared on the "Is It Legal?" segment of The O'Reilly Factor and the Kilmeade and Friends radio show. She also served as a guest host of programs such as Fox and Friends, On the Record, Hannity and Justice with Judge Jeanine.

Guilfoyle decided to leave Fox News in 2018 and began working as a pro-Donald Trump super PAC under America First Policies. She also published a semi-autobiographical book titled Making the Case: How to Be Your Own Best Advocate in 2015.

The Republican also serves as a board member of the Gastro Esophageal Cancer Foundation and is on the American Bar Association's advisory panel.

When did Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr start dating?

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle started dating in 2018 (Image via Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. had met long before they began dating. The two were reportedly part of each other’s social circles since 2007. The duo first sparked romance rumors in May 2018, three months after Trump Jr.’s divorce from Vanessa.

The rumors intensified when they attended a send-off party for Richard Grenell, President Trump's ambassador to Germany. The pair went official on Instagram in June 2018 and publicly confirmed their relationship at the 2018 Montana Republican Convention.

They also attended the National Christmas Tree lighting at the National Mall in Washington that same year. The duo were also photographed together at 2019 New York Fashion Week.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle continued to attend several events together, especially after the latter became to the Trump campaign's senior advisor in 2019. The couple also packed on the PDA at the Coplay rally in August 2020 and the Republican National Committee Victory Rally in January 2021.

More recently, it was revealed that the couple put a ring on their relationship on New Year’s Eve 2020, and are likely ready to tie the knot in the days to come.

