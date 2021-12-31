Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker relationship timeline explored as couple celebrate one year of dating

Vanessa Hudgens, age 32, along with her boyfriend Cole Tucker, celebrated their one-year of togetherness on Wednesday.

The High School Musical actress shared a sweet picture of the Pittsburgh Pirates professional baseball player, age 25, on her Instagram account for the occasion.

Vanessa Hudgens captioned the post with:

"1 year down @cotuck love you."

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker relationship timeline

Vanessa Hudgens and Tucker met in 2020. They were spotted holding hands after her split with ex Austin Butler. Vanessa and Cole met on a Zoom call.

She added to Entertainment Tonight:

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes...Zoom, you've got to love it."

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram during Valentine’s Day in 2021.

The Princess Switch actress expressed her emotions for Cole in 'The Drew Barrymore Show' saying:

"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am happy. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

She further added:

"I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, "Hey, it was nice to meet you." So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

In September, 2021, Vanessa Hudgens posted a series of photos from Cole's baseball game with him with the caption,"Go 3 ⚾️🥰."

Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight that they are very much the same and similar. Hudgens continued to say why they are perfect for each other and commented:

“We're such weirdos, it's wonderful.”

A source to US weekly revealed that despite their conflicting schedules, they are going strong, and they even try to plan fun dates when their schedules allow. When they’re not together, they FaceTime and talk to each other all the time.

Vanessa Hudgens has shared many photos of the duo on Instagram, including a tropical holiday with Tucker, captioning it “Just magic."

Cole Tucker also acknowledged his girlfriend on one of his posts saying:

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool. She's awesome".

The duo celebrated their Christmas together on Saturday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Vanessa Hudgens shared a photo of Tucker holding her up in front of a Christmas tree. Cole Tucker also posted a picture on Instagram highlighting the ocassion that showed the duo posing with his family.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider