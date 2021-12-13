Chris Wallace net worth: Fortune explored as Fox News Sunday journalist quits channel after 18 years

Well-known journalist Chris Wallace announced his exit from Fox News and moderator of Fox News Sunday on December 12. Wallace will now join CNN+, the upcoming subscription streaming service for the popular news network.

Issuing an official statement, Wallace said that after being a part of broadcast and cable news for a long time, he is excited to explore the world of streaming. He said he looks forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing different personalities in the news landscape.

Mike Sington @MikeSington “I’ve decided to leave Fox.” Chris Wallace, the only actual reporter left at Fox News, has had enough. Surprises viewers and quits his show…he’s moving to CNN. “I’ve decided to leave Fox.” Chris Wallace, the only actual reporter left at Fox News, has had enough. Surprises viewers and quits his show…he’s moving to CNN. https://t.co/6Qy4xPcalA

Wallace also mentioned that the Sunday show will be his last, and a source said that his contract is expiring towards the end of the year. Wallace continued by saying that he wants to try something new and go beyond politics to the things where he has a specific interest.

CNN stated that Chris Wallace would anchor a weekday show featuring interviews with newsmakers from various fields. CNN+ will debut in the first half of 2022, while President Jeff Zucker is trying to bring in people from other networks to host their programs.

Net worth of Chris Wallace explored

Chris Wallace is mainly known as the anchor of the Fox News program, Fox News Sunday. He became a familiar name as a result of his tough interviews and is mostly compared to his father, Mike Wallace, also a journalist.

Chris Wallace speaks to the guests and attendees during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center (Image by Win McNamee via Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 74-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million. Wallace’s successful career as a journalist has been the reason why he is so wealthy today.

Wallace’s annual salary is reported to be almost $7 million. He signed his contract with Fox back in 2017 and continued after the 2020 elections.

Houses owned by Chris Wallace

Chris Wallace and his wife, Lorraine Martin Smothers, purchased a 5,000 sq. ft. mansion worth $1.1 million in 1997 in Washington D.C. The price of the house is estimated to be around $4 to $6 million today.

Also Read Article Continues below

Wallace and his wife are also the owners of a waterfront house in Annapolis, Maryland. The pair also enjoyed several years of their vacation at an oceanfront home owned by Chris’ father.

Edited by R. Elahi