Miss Universe 2021: Live streaming details, voting link, host, and more

The annual Miss Universe pageant is right around the corner. Last year, Andrea Meza, 26, representing her home country, Mexico, took home the 69th annual Miss Universe competition trophy.

This year, too, there is an exciting lineup of competitors which is sure to make the race for the title of Miss Universe 2021 more challenging and difficult.

Where to watch the 70th Miss Universe Pageant?

The Miss Universe beauty pageant will be held this year in Eilat, Israel, on December 12, 2021. The pageant will take place at the Universe Arena, a custom-built venue imported to Eilat from Portugal, which will seat up to five thousand people.

The show will be aired live on Fox and Telemundo for viewers all over the world.

Fans can watch the Preliminary Competition & National Costume Show Live Stream of the 70th Miss Universe pageant on YouTube.

What to expect from the Pageant this year?

It has been confirmed that 80 women from around the world will compete for the title and the crown this year. The event will be hosted by Steve Harvey, who made headlines in 2015 for announcing the wrong name for the Miss Universe winner, for the sixth time.

The pageant will also feature performances from JoJo as well as Israeli singer Noa Kirel this year. Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and TV personality Carson Kressley will also be present, hosting all the behind-the-scenes interviews and live look-ins from the backstage.

The judges’ panel for the 70th Miss Universe pageant includes Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, actresses Urvashi Rautela, Marian Rivera, Adamari López, and Rena Sofer, and supermodel Adriana Lima.

More about the 70th edition of the Miss Universe pageant

The pageant will feature closed-door interviews, a swimsuit and evening gown competition, which will be shown on the live stream. The selection committee will then choose 19 semifinalists, and the 20th semifinalist will be chosen via online voting.

Viewers can also cast their votes for their favorite participant through the voting link.

Don't miss out on who takes away the crown for Miss Universe this year. Catch the show airing live on December 12, straight from Israel.

