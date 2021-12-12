What was Anne Rice's net worth? Fortune explored as 'The Vampire Chronicles' author passes away at 80

Author Anne Rice recently passed away at the age of 80. She is mostly known for Interview With A Vampire and The Vampire Chronicles.
Rice died on the night of December 11 surrounded by her family. The news was confirmed by Rice’s son, Christopher, on her official Facebook page. He revealed that Anne died from complications as a result of a stroke.
Christopher also said that his mother’s support was unconditional and taught him to embrace his dreams, resist genre boundaries and surrender to his obsessive passions.
Christopher ended the post by sharing details of his mother’s funeral. He said that Rice will be buried in their family’s mausoleum in Metairie Ceremony in New Orleans.
Further, an event will be organized in celebration of Anne Rice’s life in New Orleans in 2021 and will be free to attend for everyone.
Anne Rice’s net worth explored
Anne Rice was a popular author and an expert in gothic fiction, Christian literature, and er*tic literature. The Vampire Chronicles series was also adapted into two films, Interview with the Vampire in 1994 and Queen of the Damned in 2002.
According to CelebrityNetWorth, Rice’s net worth was estimated to be around $60 million. Rice earned a lot of wealth from her writings in various genres, and a few of her books were also adapted into comic books.
Although detailed information on her assets is yet to be revealed, her books sold around 150 million copies and made her the most popular and best-selling author of all time.
Life and career of Anne Rice
Born as Howard Allen Frances O’Brien on October 4, 1941, she spent her early days in New Orleans and shifted to Texas and then to San Francisco. She made her debut in writing with Interview with the Vampire in 1976 and then its sequels during the 1980s.
Rice then published the Christ of the Lord series in the mid-2000s and they were fictional books based on the life of Jesus. Her work initially received a mixed reaction but started to get a positive response in 1980s.
Anne Rice tied the knot with poet and painter Stan Rice in 1961. However, Stan passed away as a result of brain cancer in 2002 and was 60 years old at the time of his death. They were the parents of two children – Michele who died at the age of five because of leukemia, and Christopher, who is an author.