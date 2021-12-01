Who was Tommy Lane? Tributes pour in as 'Live and Let Die' star passes away at 83

Actor and stuntman Tommy Lane recently passed away on November 29. Lane was 83 years old at the time of his death.
Lane’s daughter Kamala said that her father died as a result of a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Lane appeared in several cult classic films and also in the James Bond film, Live and Let Die, in 1973.
Life and career of Tommy Lane
Born on December 17, 1936, in Tipton, Tommy worked as an actor from the 1960s to the 1990s. He appeared in the 1971 thriller film Shaft as gangster Bumpy Jonas’ hitman Leroy. The character is dragged up on the steps and thrown out of a window by detective John Shaft, played by Richard Roundtree.
He then played the role of Adam in the James Bond film Live and Let Die in 1973. Adam was a gangster and enforcer reporting to Mr. Big, played by Yaphet Kotto, and Tee Hee, played by Julius Harris.
Tommy Lane also appeared in several other films like Cotton Comes to Harlem, Shamus, Ganja & Hess, The Pilot, Island Claws, Blue Strikes Again, Eureka, Virtual Weapon, Sweat, and more.
Lane worked as a stuntman in Shaft and Ganja & Hess and also in Come Back Charleston Blue in 1972. He also made a few television appearances that include the TV movie, The ordeal of Dr. Mudd, Flipper, and Simon & Simon.
Apart from being an actor and stuntman, he was a jazz musician and played trumpet and flugelhorn at NYC’s Blue Note during the 1980s. His net worth was reportedly between $1 to $5 million, according to various sources.
Despite being a popular personality, Tommy Lane did not have a Wikipedia page. Detailed information relating to his family and educational background is yet to be revealed.
Public paid tribute to Tommy Lane on Twitter
Lane’s death came as a shock to the entertainment industry, and several people paid tribute on social media:
ALSO READArticle Continues below
An official statement is still awaited from the family regarding more details on his death. Tommy Lane is survived by his wife Raquel Basitias-Lane, seven children, a stepson, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.