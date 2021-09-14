Adidas x James Bond Ultraboost sneakers: Where to buy, release date, and cost 

Adidas is bringing a new collection of Ultraboosts on the occasion of the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die being released next month on October 8. The collection was initially set to be released in 2020.

The pack comes in three Adidas Ultraboost 20 styles, one Adidas Ultraboost DNA, and one Adidas Ultraboost SUMMR.RDY.

Price, design, and other details of James Bond x Adidas Ultraboost collection

Design and colors

The first among the Ultraboost 20 trio is inspired by James Bond’s black tuxedo. The 007 symbol has been included in the heel followed by a Cuban backdrop on the insole. The tongue features the movie’s title card.

One particular pair in the James Bond x Adidas Ultraboost collection has a hidden pocket inspired by the Q Branch.

Official photos have arrived of the James Bond 007 x adidas Ultra Boost collection. 👁‍🗨 pic.twitter.com/MKM52mzx6w — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 5, 2020

Among the remaining pairs, the first one features the villain Spectre on the tongue with a seven-armed octopus logo. The other has a white cage featuring the franchise’s new villain, Lyutsifer Safin.

Customers will have the option to choose from colors that include black, grey, and white.

Price, release date, and where to purchase

The James Bond x Adidas Ultraboost collection will be released on September 24. The pack has been priced at $200 and will be available for purchase at selected retailers and on the Adidas website. Tracksuits and a T-shirt will also be released along with the sneakers.

Short history of James Bond x Adidas Ultraboost Collection

Daniel Craig in No Time To Die (Image via Twitter/IGN)

No Time To Die was initially scheduled for release on 25 November 2020. However, the release was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The James Bond franchise has frequently collaborated with brands in the past. These include luxury sports car manufacturer Aston Martin and fashion designer Tom Ford.

Adidas initially planned to release the James Bond x Adidas Ultraboost Collection on 29 October 2020. However, the date was postponed and the collection will now be released on September 24.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die will feature Daniel Craig in his final appearance as James Bond.

Scheduled for release on October 8, the film also features Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christopher Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes in lead roles.

