Converse "Satan Shoes" collab with Rick Owens ft. Pentagram symbol leaves the internet scandalized

Converse recently joined hands with fashion designer Rick Owens to launch an exclusive collection of brand new "Satan Shoes." The limited-edition shoes were released earlier this week in collaboration with Owen’s brand, DRKSHDW.

The latest TURBODRK Chuck 70 sneakers come in different styles but feature one common symbol, the Pentagram. Converse has officially replaced its iconic Chuck Taylor star with a symbol of the Pentagram for its newest collection.

The footwear giant marked the official launch of the shoes by releasing a clip featuring two masked models. The models are seen wearing monochrome outfits and recreating the Pentagram symbol through their moves.

The Pentagram symbol is often associated with the devil and marked as a sign of evil. The symbol was previously referred to by many Christians as a representation of the five wounds of Jesus.

The symbol serves as an ideal fit for Converse’s Satan themed footwear. The brand mentioned that the shoes are aimed at “breaking conventions”. However, the attempt did not receive appreciation from the online community.

Several social media users condemned the Satan themed shoes and called out Converse and Rick Owen for their creation.

Twitter reacts to Converse x Rick Owens Satan themed shoes

Converse and Rick Owen’s limited edition Satan shoes are taking the internet by storm. The TURBODRK sneakers are part of the latter’s new DRKSHDW collection that aims to use “glam-rock and grunge” in its products.

In an official Instagram post made by Converse, the designer opened up about using the controversial Pentagram symbol in the shoes:

“I've been using this pentagram for a long time because obviously, it has adolescent occult associations. But I like geometric diagrams like that because, in a very primal way, they are a culture's grasp for control. And a way to organize thoughts and systems.”

He further elaborated the contemporary meaning and his own visions of the symbol:

“A pentagram, in this day and age with all of its associations… I like the fact that it refers to an alternative system. And that suggests openness and empathy. It suggests the pursuit of pleasure, this pursuit of sensation. But one of the main things that I think it suggests is empathy and a consideration of systems of living that might not be standard.

However, the Goth artist reportedly failed to convince the majority of online consumers.

Netizens flocked to Twitter in large numbers to slam Converse and the designer for incorporating satanic themes in the footwear. Many offended users have also decided to “cancel” Converse for its latest innovation.

🚨 CANCEL CONVERSE 🚨



The Devil is no longer in the details. He’s being displayed front and center. pic.twitter.com/GjQDisemGT — Italia 🇺🇸 (@italia_patriot) July 28, 2021

They don't even hide it anymore. They worship satan . No more converse for me. pic.twitter.com/gBx4TVZJJ3 — Mrs.Soto. Politically Incorrect 🙃 (@dayanar29) July 29, 2021

No longer supporting @Converse Satan is no longer hiding

Jesus is the only one that I serve pic.twitter.com/9T3pXI0Zu0 — christina Cross (@christi71150893) July 29, 2021

I've never been big on the boycott bandwagon but I do draw a hard line at straight up supporting satan...

later days @Converse https://t.co/2LVEOetXxq — A̷M̷A̷N̷D̷A̷ (@Amandatorydeath) July 28, 2021

Soooo done with Converse! My family is burning them as we speak! satan worshipers! 😡 check it out for yourself!https://t.co/j2dEcHmXGf — Alisha (@BethEL04271719) July 29, 2021

Returned my satan shoes @Converse 💸✌🏻and spent a small fortune on brands with better values — tbp (@t_tricia_b) July 29, 2021

The "designer" behind the Converse Demon Satan ads had a Gethsemane Fall/Winter 2021 show.



They are mocking Christianity.https://t.co/A36K5JyuYt — Truth (@1foreverseeking) July 29, 2021

What the hell is up with Converse! The ad posted on their Instagram is a pentagram- the symbol of Satan worship. WTF? No more converse for me! pic.twitter.com/PAK3JXvZW1 — JLK-TK #1 (@jkirch13) July 29, 2021

Click pic to read entire post converse posted on Instagram. Done with Converse! I will not support satan worshipers. #boycottingconverse pic.twitter.com/1buZOYMZ02 — Alisha (@BethEL04271719) July 29, 2021

Look at the new ad for @Converse smh 🤦🏻‍♀️ I guess these brands are going full #satan now and are not even going to hide it anymore. If they can go hard for their God, so should we. #pushback #extremism #America #satanism pic.twitter.com/MNhhegHuvA — ⛹🏻‍♀️Adri 🇺🇸 (@simpliadri) July 29, 2021

@Converse I choose Jesus every time! The devil lost when the Risen Christ had victory at the cross! Your shoes can join satan in the lake! — Eddie Jiovanni (@EddieJiovanni) July 30, 2021

Beware of name brands , clothing , shoes , food , shops etc . Nike , converse , other brands . Remember Nike and their Satan shoes . — Amanda (@Amanda234712) July 30, 2021

The latest drama came a few months after a similar controversy with Lil Nas X’s infamous “Satan Shoes” collaboration with MSCHF.

As reactions about Converse’s Satan themed shoes continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the footwear brand or the designer will respond to the criticisms in the future.

