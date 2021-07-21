Drake x Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” sneakers: Release date, where to buy, and all you need to know

Nike has designed new Air Force 1 sneakers that will debut along with Drake’s upcoming album “Certified Lover Boy.” The star’s fans are absolutely excited about his latest release.

Drake has been promoting his next album for the last few months, also sporting a new haircut. As mentioned earlier, his next Nike project, Air Force 1, has minimum branding and no specific changes to the model. The sneaker does not differentiate itself from Swoosh’s original version.

Drake has just included his branding, with the toe cap having miniature hearts rather than dots. The words “Love Your Forever” can be seen in a raised cursive font on the rubber midsole.

It is unknown if Air Force 1 is part of Drake’s NOCTA sublabel.

First look at the @Drake x Nike Air Force 1 “Certified Lover Boy” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ghFpJQRXXR — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 20, 2021

Drake x Nike Air Force 1 release date, where to buy, and more

Drake has frequently visited the studio over the last few days to give the final touches to the album. Drake x Nike Air Force 1 is something that can boost the popularity of Certified Lover Boy.

The release date of the sneakers has not yet been revealed. Drake is well-known for creating shoes for his friends and family. Starting from the forefoot towards the back, it is made of neutral tumbled leather and offers a quality that is more premium than the GR standard.

Details related to where people can buy Drake x Nike Air Force 1 have not been revealed. However, it is expected to be unveiled soon, once an official release date is announced.

Certified Lover Boy is Drake’s sixth studio album. It was planned to be released in January 2021 but was postponed for some reason. The album will be released via OVO Sound and Republic Records.

One of the singles from the album, Laugh Now Cry Later, which features Lil Durk, was released on August 14th, 2020.

