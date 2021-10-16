AGT stunt gone wrong: Stuntman Jonathan Goodwin left 'agonal and posturing' after horrific accident

Jonathan Goodwin (The Daredevil) was severely injured during his performance on the America's Got Talent: Extreme set on Thursday, October 14. The accident occurred at the shooting location on the Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the stuntman was hospitalized after the mishap with his escaping act rehearsal.

According to TMZ, Jonathan Goodwin was unresponsive after the crash, and the production crew assumed he was dead. However, a spokesperson of the AGT spinoff show told Deadline:

"He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

Goodwin is reportedly in the trauma unit of the hospital after the injury. As of October 15, further reports of his medical status are not publicly known.

What happened during the stunt rehearsal that left stuntman Jonathan Goodwin severely injured?

As per TMZ's report, Jonathan Goodwin was:

"Suspended 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket hanging by his feet from a wire."

There were two cars suspended next to him, and the challenge was for Goodwin to escape and fall into an air mattress below before the cars started to swing and crushed him.

However, in a mishap, the cars slammed onto each other and exploded before Goodwin could escape. Due to this, he fell and landed on his head.

The US Sun published a clip of the 911 call made from the Atlanta Motor Speedway where a woman described Goodwin's condition. She could be heard saying,

"He's about a 40-year-old white male. He fell about 40 feet [differing from TMZ's claim of the height being 70 feet]. He missed the airbag and landed on his head."

Jonathan Goodwin's condition at the time of hospitalization was referred to as 'agonal and posturing'. This meant that the Welsh stuntman had short labored breath and made rigid and unnatural movements from pain.

Goodwin was airlifted out of the Speedway to the hospital.

Also Read

"The Daredevil" also performed a death-defying stunt in 2020, when he had to escape an engulfed contraption before getting burned.

Jonathan Goodwin performed four dangerous stunts on Season 15 of America's Got Talent last year. He made it to the semi-final round, impressing judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. The stuntman also appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2019, where he was a finalist.

Edited by Ravi Iyer