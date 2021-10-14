Is Howie Mandel okay? 'America's Got Talent' star passed out during coffee break

On Wednesday, October 13, TMZ reported that America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel was hospitalized after collapsing on set during a coffee break. According to TMZ, the 65-year old was at his usual coffee spot, the local Starbucks in Woodland Hills, where he passed out.

The Canadian TV personality was accompanied by his wife Terry Mandel and friends at the coffee shop. After he passed out, Howie was laid out on a cement bench before paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital in Tarzana, Los Angeles.

Howie Mandel at the Star Bucks (Image via TMZ)

The America's Got Talent judge was reportedly able to sit up after fainting when the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the coffee shop.

What caused ACT judge Howie Mandel to pass out?

A day after being hospitalized, Howie Mandel tweeted,

Howie Mandel @howiemandel I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok! I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok!

Howie explained how the hospital diagnosed him as being dehydrated, along with having a low blood sugar level. A deficiency of low glucose levels in the blood, also known as hypoglycemia, can cause effects like blurry vision, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, fatigue, profuse sweating, and fainting.

Howie Mandel also thanked the doctors and nurses at the hospital for caring for him during his treatment. The Canadian native was also grateful to everyone who reached out to him after his ordeal.

Howie's other medical issues

The 65-year old ACT judge has always been vocal about his Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and recently revealed to PEOPLE magazine that he has been suffering from the disorder since childhood.

Regarding his OCD, Howie Mandel told PEOPLE,

"I'm living in a nightmare. I try to anchor myself. I have a beautiful family, and I love what I do. But at the same time, I can fall into a dark depression I can't get out of."

He further added,

"There isn't a waking moment of my life when 'we could die' doesn't come into my psyche... [during the pandemic] the whole world was not okay. And it was absolute hell."

Howie Mandel recently revealed to TMZ in an interview that he had been under medication for the entire pandemic. The 65-year-old Mandel had been finding it challenging to deal with his germaphobia, which heightened itself amidst the COVID lockdowns.

He had also mentioned how his wife threatened to leave if his germophobia was not kept under control. Howie jokingly added,

"I've moved my therapist into a whole new tax bracket. I've upped my meds."

Howie also reportedly spoke about his mental health struggles with both ADHD and OCD, in his new documentary Howie Mandel: But, Enough About Me.

Edited by Siddharth Satish