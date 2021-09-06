Who is Howie Mandel's wife? AGT judge opens up about his mental health crisis, which almost ended his marriage 

In a recent appearance on TMZ Live to promote his documentary, Howie Mandel revealed his mental health struggles, ADHD and OCD. The America's Got Talent judge is also expected to explore this in the documentary Howie Mandel: But, Enough About Me.

In the interview, Mandel spoke about how his germaphobia heightened amidst the pandemic to a point where his wife said,

"You either go get help, or that's it."

Howie Mandel further added,

"She [Howie's wife] threatened to leave."

The 65-year-old Canadian comedian and TV personality also spoke about being depressed and on medication because of the extreme situation during the pandemic. Howie Mandel jokingly said,

"I've moved my therapist into a whole new tax bracket. I've upped my meds."

Who is Howie Mandel's wife?

Terry Mandel (née Terry Soil) has been married to Howie for over 40 years. According to Cheatsheet, the pair reportedly met at the local YMCA of their hometown in Toronto, Canada, at the age of 12 (in 1967).

Howie and Terry reportedly got married on 16 March 1980. She is a talent agent and producer, according to her IMDB profile. Terry Mandel has had three children, daughters Jackie and Riley, and son Alex.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Howie Mandel mentioned that he loves to prank his wife while she does puzzles in May.

He said:

"I took one piece and I hide it and then I just sit there waiting for the next couple of days, just waiting, waiting... There's always one missing...and she screams and I'm in such joy and she's in such pain."

According to Howie, that's the secret to their lasting marriage. He noted,

"That's the yin to the yang of a long marriage."

Furthermore, on Conan O'Brien's talk show, Howie added that his wife is a:

"crazy animal lover."

Mandel also noted that Terry is known to adopt stray animals from the streets.

The couple have reportedly been together since their high school days.

Edited by Sabine Algur