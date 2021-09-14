3 times Lea Kyle proved she can win America’s Got Talent 2021

French quick-change artist Lea Kyle stunned the judges and the audience with her audition for America’s Got Talent 2021. The magician received the prestigious golden buzzer from judge Heidi Klum. Kyle went on to deliver some dazzling performances, which have now helped her secure a spot in the finals. She was on the brink of elimination at one point along with fellow Golden Buzzer winner Victory Brinker but has amazingly made it to the finals.

3 reasons to look out for Lea Kyle at America's Got Talent 2021 finals

3) Lea Kyle at America’s Got Talent 2021 semifinals

Probably the least memorable from this list, but impressive nonetheless, Lea kyle's semi-final act is quite stunning. Lea Kyle also suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the act, but handled it like a champ. That’s what sets her apart. Even on such a large platform, Kyle performs with utmost calm and dexterity. Regardless of the faux pas, Kyle’s performance helped book her spot in the finals and win praise from Simon Cowell.

"That performance just defined what this show is all about. It was genuinely a million-dollar performance. This is an act I genuinely believe will be a huge hit in Vegas. This is what the Luxor needs, what we need, what the final needs. Congratulations."

2) Lea Kyle at America’s Got Talent 2021 quarter-final

With No doubt’s “Just a Girl” playing in the background, Lea Kyle delivered a delightful act. Kyle seamlessly performed a series of quick outfit changes atop a stunning set. Though the other judges were impressed, Simon thought she could have done better. He said he liked her audition a lot more than her quarter-final performance.

1) Lea Kyle at America’s Got Talent 2021 auditions

Lea Kyle’s mind-blowing performance at the auditions is what got her straight to live shows. Kyle impressed all the judges with her never seen before quick outfit changes. Moreover, Kyle soon became a viral sensation on the internet, and everyone instantly knew that she’d reach the finals. She also received a golden buzzer from Heidi Klum. Judge Howie Mandel was so impressed he called her the best quick-change artist he’s ever seen.

Hopefully Lea Kyle has saved her best for last because she will be competing with some masterful performers. Northwell Health Nurses Choir, Victoria Brinker and Aidan Bryant are all potential winners. AGT 2021 finals air on Tuesday and Wednesday at 8:00 pm (ET). Be sure to tune in to witness some magnificent acts.

