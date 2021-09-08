Lea Kyle draws flak for glaring errors in America's Got Talent semifinal act

Lea Kyle is one of America's Got Talent 2021 finale hopefuls. The quick-change artiste has proved her mettle over the past few acts, and has provided judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel with enough reasons to deserve a spot in the finals.

However, fans, who were previously taken by her swift and delightful magic tricks that blended beautifully with fashion, are now done with the "terrible" act, which was apparently dotted with mistakes.

Fans miffed after spotting mistakes in Lea Kyle's act

Lea Kyle is a joy to watch on stage, and entertains like no other. However, this time her act fell flat for several viewers.

One user commented on Facebook indicating that Lea Kyle's act was flawed:

"Didn’t think it could be worse. It was! So many productions errors you could see the traps opening and the guy behind her. Terrible act."

Another echoed:

"She is ok accept one of the camera angles caught the trap door and was able to see the guy behind grab her dress."

A third wrote:

"Her first audition was the best, but each one after has got less and less entertaining? You could actually see how she does it, it’s obvious that there is someone or something behind the walls pulling the outfits off, as at one point you could actually see hands coming through, and an outfit was left visible in the bushes!! Not sure how the flying outfits work, so that’s still good but definitely fell flat for me this time."

Will Lea Kyle make it to AGT finals?

It's still too soon to make a prediction. She has tough competition in opera girl Victory Brinker, Northwell Nurse Choir, 1aChord, Brooke Simpson, ChapKidz, Josh Blue, Kabir Singh, Peter Antoniou, Rialcris and the unicycle group UniCircle Flow.

Viewers may have had their issues with Lea Kyle's dramatic act, which ended in a rose petal explosion, but Cowell appeared mighty impressed.

He said:

"That performance just defined what this show is all about. It was genuinely a million-dollar performance. This is an act I genuinely believe will be a huge hit in Vegas. This is what the Luxor needs, what we need, what the final needs. Congratulations."

How to vote for a favorite contestant?

Those interested can vote on the America's Got Talent Official App or can log on to NBC.com.

Also Read

AGT airs every Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Siddharth Satish