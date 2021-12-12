What is James Corden's net worth? Fortune explored as actor's Fulwell 73 Productions reported to be dissolved

The future of James Corden’s Fulwell 73 Productions is uncertain for now. Confidential documents prove that the production house, where Corden is also a designated member, will be dissolved on December 14, 2021.

If that happens, Corden will no longer be a part of the business he joined back in August 2017.

The firm is also the backbone of Corden’s The Late Late Show. The official documents mention that the remaining assets would be transferred to the Crown after being dissolved. The accounts show that the company had sales of around £25.5 million and profits of almost £11.5 million.

Sources of Fulwell 73 called the decision a procedural technicality with HMRC. According to them, these issues cropped up due to the filed accounts and delays because of the complexities of Covid accounting.

The production house’s five partners issued an official statement saying they are as committed to the business as they have always been.

There have also been rumors in the showbusiness industry stating that there have been some problems between some of the businesses. However, sources close to James Corden have denied the claims.

James Corden's personal net worth ranges in millions

James Corden speaks on stage during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Image by Theo Wargo via Getty Images)

Also known as James Kimberley Corden, he is a popular actor, comedian, singer, and television host. Corden is most popular as the host of The Late Late Show with James Corden, and the co-writer and lead in the sitcom, Gavin & Stacey.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 43-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $70 million. Corden has gained a lot of popularity in the last few years while appearing on CBS, and it is a reason of how he has been able to accumulate a lot of wealth.

James Corden was a recipient of several Emmy nominations while he was hosting The Late Late Show. He was reported to have earned $4 to $5 million at the time, based on his contract, but currently earns around $9 million per year from his several ventures.

Corden purchased a mansion worth $10 million in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles back in October 2017. The property was sold by Steve Levitan, creator of the popular sitcom, Modern Family.

James Corden has been the recipient of 22 nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards and won 9 among them for The Late Late Show, Carpool Karaoke, and hosting the 70th Tony Awards.

