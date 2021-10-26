"Utterly deplorable": Donald Trump Jr. receives severe backlash for selling Alec Baldwin t-shirts mocking Halyna Hutchins incident

Donald Trump Jr. recently launched a line of t-shirts in an attempt to mock the fatal shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The former immediately came under fire as people largely criticized his inappropriate actions in relation to the tragic incident.

The controversial t-shirts were released on Trump Jr.’s own website and came with a graphic that read “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people”. The tees were made available for $27.99 in colors of black, blue and military green.

Following the launch of the product, the American activist faced severe backlash on social media. One user called the move “utterly deplorable” and even asked Halyna Hutchins’ family to sue the 43-year-old for profiting off the tragedy.

BrooklynDad_Defiant! @mmpadellan I hope the family of Halyna Hutchins sues Donald trump Jr for every penny he's worth because of the disgusting tee shirts he's selling to profit off of her death.Utterly deplorable. I hope the family of Halyna Hutchins sues Donald trump Jr for every penny he's worth because of the disgusting tee shirts he's selling to profit off of her death.Utterly deplorable.

Donald Trump Jr. also took to Instagram to refute the mass criticism of his product and called out the “sanctimony” of the critics. However, the online outrage reportedly prompted Donald Trump Jr. to ban the sale of the t-shirts, and the product is no longer available on the website.

The internet slams Donald Trump Jr. for launching Alec Baldwin t-shirts

Twitter slammed Donald Trump Jr. for launching t-shirts mocking the Halyna Hutchins incident (Image via Getty Images)

It's been five days since Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on the set of Rust on October 21. The misfire left the latter dead and also injured director Joel Souza.

It was later revealed that the prop gun was loaded with a live round. The actor reportedly pulled the trigger while filming the scene, unaware of the fatal contents inside the weapon. The incident has left the entertainment industry in shock, and the public continues to mourn the tragic loss of the cinematographer.

The situation also left Alec Baldwin distraught and “inconsolable”. PEOPLE mentioned that he had not returned to work following Halyna’s death. However, Donald Trump Jr. has repeatedly called out Baldwin in the wake of the incident.

The eldest child of the former US President consistently shared a barrage of memes on social media to mock the actor and the ongoing situation. Several people opined that the former was firing back at Alec Baldwin for mocking and criticizing Donald Trump in the past.

However, Trump Jr. left the online community enraged after he started selling Alec Baldwin t-shirts to ridicule the Halyna Hutchins incident. Netizens took to Twitter to slam the former for his improper behavior:

Prizrak Opery @Prizrak_opery Donald Trump Jr. suspiciously quickly released these T-shirts. It seems that the death of Halyna Hutchins was not accidental. This is revenge on Alec Baldwin for criticizing Trump. He was deliberately set up. @OfeliyaDD Donald Trump Jr. suspiciously quickly released these T-shirts. It seems that the death of Halyna Hutchins was not accidental. This is revenge on Alec Baldwin for criticizing Trump. He was deliberately set up. @OfeliyaDD https://t.co/9Y2VHURSLr

Fred Guttenberg @fred_guttenberg

newsbreakapp.com/n/0cc06uxF?s=a… Someone died in this accident. She was a mother, wife, and daughter. I know how her family feels. The only thing I want to say to that scum of the earth @DonaldJTrumpJr is you clearly are your fathers son. Never has there been a more miserable family. Someone died in this accident. She was a mother, wife, and daughter. I know how her family feels. The only thing I want to say to that scum of the earth @DonaldJTrumpJr is you clearly are your fathers son. Never has there been a more miserable family.

newsbreakapp.com/n/0cc06uxF?s=a…

MeghanTheeMiniaturePony @MeghanWMcCarthy A woman was killed & donald trump jr is profiting from her death. I don’t care about your politics. I don’t care what you think about Alec Baldwin. Making money & a joke out of Halyna Hutchins death is vile. A woman was killed & donald trump jr is profiting from her death. I don’t care about your politics. I don’t care what you think about Alec Baldwin. Making money & a joke out of Halyna Hutchins death is vile. https://t.co/2uokNSXBy0

Roxa @Roxa

you fail again.😂 Donald Trump Jr. T-shirt stunt will never top Alec Baldwin's portrayal of #dirtydon on Saturday Night Live! @DonaldJTrumpJr you fail again.😂 Donald Trump Jr. T-shirt stunt will never top Alec Baldwin's portrayal of #dirtydon on Saturday Night Live!

@DonaldJTrumpJr you fail again.😂 https://t.co/QQn7lVkSxQ

Christopher Michael Fredrickson @ChrisMikeFred1 Donald Trump Jr. selling T shirts that mock Alec Baldwin and the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins. So basically he took his father’s lead mocking the disabled to a whole new low. The Trumps are the lowest of lowlifes this country has ever seen.

To wit the point I mention 👇 Donald Trump Jr. selling T shirts that mock Alec Baldwin and the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins. So basically he took his father’s lead mocking the disabled to a whole new low. The Trumps are the lowest of lowlifes this country has ever seen.

To wit the point I mention 👇 https://t.co/7CA3EqJjjF

Chris Kubat @cbk103 Shame on Donald Trump Jr. for selling those "Guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people" t-shirts. This is the same Donald Trump Jr. who shot at and killed elephants deliberately in cold blood with guns he knew were loaded with real ammo. Shame on Donald Trump Jr. for selling those "Guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people" t-shirts. This is the same Donald Trump Jr. who shot at and killed elephants deliberately in cold blood with guns he knew were loaded with real ammo.

Cassie @CassieWangler Let’s forget about the fact that Donald Jr. and the rest of the Trumps hate Alec Baldwin for a second.He is literally trying to profit off a woman’s horrible, tragic, ACCIDENTAL death. I hope her family sues him for every penny he makes off this shirt and more. Let’s forget about the fact that Donald Jr. and the rest of the Trumps hate Alec Baldwin for a second.He is literally trying to profit off a woman’s horrible, tragic, ACCIDENTAL death. I hope her family sues him for every penny he makes off this shirt and more. https://t.co/qnVYYSdHsh

Laurie ☀️🍃💋🦩🪴 @Laurieluvsmolly The Trumps…how much time do you have? Of course Donald is the head, the worst, but Don Jr is the most vile. There isn’t any line of hate/retribution he won’t cross.

*I can’t believe he’s disrespecting Halyna Hutchins who tragically lost her life, to hurt Alec Baldwin.😡 The Trumps…how much time do you have? Of course Donald is the head, the worst, but Don Jr is the most vile. There isn’t any line of hate/retribution he won’t cross.

*I can’t believe he’s disrespecting Halyna Hutchins who tragically lost her life, to hurt Alec Baldwin.😡 https://t.co/z5f0pYCL4o

Christopher Roe @Christo24881262 I pray for the families of Halyna Hutchins and Alec Baldwin in the aftermath of a terrible accident. What POS prints a tshirt that says “Guns don’t kill, Alec Baldwin Kills”? A Donald Trump Jr. POS. These people are the lowest in the world and evil as hell. 😖😖🤨 I pray for the families of Halyna Hutchins and Alec Baldwin in the aftermath of a terrible accident. What POS prints a tshirt that says “Guns don’t kill, Alec Baldwin Kills”? A Donald Trump Jr. POS. These people are the lowest in the world and evil as hell. 😖😖🤨

Pauline @pauline_10_7 The Trumps distasteful and offensive behavior surfaced once again. Donald Trump Jr. is selling T-shirts, with the slogan: “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.” His prank is as despicable as his father statement after the death of General Powell. The Trumps distasteful and offensive behavior surfaced once again. Donald Trump Jr. is selling T-shirts, with the slogan: “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.” His prank is as despicable as his father statement after the death of General Powell. https://t.co/GDAbGeowlm

(((Not Just Any Wolfe, but))) 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇮🇪🇮🇱 @TheSylvreWolfe Donald Trump Jr has killed more people than Alec Baldwin. Donald Trump Jr has killed more people than Alec Baldwin.

Skye Pasco @PascoSkye I don't care if your a Trump Fan or not. What Donald Trump Jr. Did with putting these disgusting t shirts up for sale is unacceptable from anyone. I would be just as upset if the tables were turned and Alec Baldwin was selling t shirts of Jr's accident. I don't care if your a Trump Fan or not. What Donald Trump Jr. Did with putting these disgusting t shirts up for sale is unacceptable from anyone. I would be just as upset if the tables were turned and Alec Baldwin was selling t shirts of Jr's accident.

Darrin Birtciel @DBirtciel I am no Alec Baldwin fan but this stunt by Donald Trump Jr is exactly why we cannot come together as a country. I am no Alec Baldwin fan but this stunt by Donald Trump Jr is exactly why we cannot come together as a country.

Drew McDowell @dmcdowell727 Donald Trump Jr. is, obviously, selling shirts that say “Guns don’t kill people Alec Baldwin does.” The depths they’ll crawl to the bottom do not have a limit. The @GOP has chosen to go along with this for the past five years and they’ll only sink deeper. Donald Trump Jr. is, obviously, selling shirts that say “Guns don’t kill people Alec Baldwin does.” The depths they’ll crawl to the bottom do not have a limit. The @GOP has chosen to go along with this for the past five years and they’ll only sink deeper.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The questionable t-shirts were reportedly pulled off sale after a huge outcry on social media. However, it remains to be seen if Alec Baldwin will respond to the situation in the days to come.

The actor recently issued an official statement regarding Halyna Hutchins’ death. He mentioned that he did not have the words to convey his “shock” over the incident and shared that he is in contact with Halyna’s husband and family.

Edited by Siddharth Satish