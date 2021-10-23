Who is Halyna Hutchins' husband? All about her family as Alec Baldwin releases official statement

Alec Baldwin recently left the entertainment industry in shock after accidentally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by misfiring a prop gun on the set of his upcoming film Rust. The actor has now released an official statement a day after the tragic incident took place.

The Boss Baby star took to Twitter to mention that no words will be enough to describe his “shock and sadness” regarding the incident. Alec Baldwin also mentioned that he is cooperating with law enforcement authorities to conduct further investigation into the situation:

AlecBaldwin(HABF) @AlecBaldwin

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and 1-

In a follow-up tweet, Alec Baldwin shared that he is in touch with Halyna Hutchins' husband and family. He also offered his condolences to everyone affected by her loss:

AlecBaldwin(HABF) @AlecBaldwin 2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.

Halyna Hutchins was married to a lawyer named Matthew. The couple also shares eight-year-old son, Andros.

A look into Halyna Hutchins' family

Halyna Hutchins was born to military parents in 1979 in Ukraine and reportedly grew up in a Soviet base near the Arctic Circle “surrounded by reindeers and nuclear submarines”. She attended the National University of Kyiv and graduated with International Journalism.

She initially worked in Europe contributing to several British documentaries but later moved to Los Angeles. She established a successful career in LA and also started a family in the city.

The 42-year-old married lawyer Matthew who was previously associated with recognized US firm Kirkland and Ellis. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Ardos, in 2012. The family of three often shared joyful glimpses of their lives on social media from vacations and hiking trips.

Unfortunately, the former journalist passed away after Alec Baldwin’s fatal prop gun incident on the set of Rust. Speaking on the incident, Matthew told Insider that he has “no words” to describe the situation:

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation. I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic. I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."

However, he also told The Daily Mail that Alec Baldwin has been supportive of the grieving family:

“I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive.”

Halyna Hutchins was also deeply loved by her friends and colleagues in the industry.

How did Halyna Hutchins die?

Alec Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun (Image via Loni Love/Facebook)

Halyna Hutchins was shot on October 21 after Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun filled with blank cartridges on the set of Rust. He also unknowingly injured director Joel Souza in the process.

According to the Sante Fe Sheriff's Office, the gun was fired while filming or rehearsing a scene but did not reveal how the bullet went off. They mentioned that the weapon was "discharged" and had a "live round" inside the cartridge.

The tragic incident left Alec Baldwin completely distraught but he has continued to cooperate with officials to help in the process of investigation. Meanwhile, production of the film has also been halted for an indefinite period.

The cinematographer was airlifted and rushed to the University of New Mexico Hospital but pronounced dead upon arrival. She will be deeply missed by her immediate family and close associates.

