Who was Jon-Erik Hexum? All about the actor who killed himself with a prop gun, as internet draws comparisons to Alec Baldwin incident

The internet is remembering late TV actor Jon-Erik Hexum in the wake of Alec Baldwin’s shooting incident. On October 21, 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot her by mishandling a prop gun.

The incident also left director Joel Souza injured. Uncannily similar to this incident, on October 18, 1984, Jon-Erik Hexum accidentally shot and killed himself after misfiring a prop gun on the set of the TV show Cover Up.

W. Earl Brown @WEarlBrown In the aftermath of Jon Erik Hexum, the dedicated crew job of Weapons Handler was created — someone whose sole responsibility is overseeing any and all firearms used on a movie set.In the aftermath of Brandon Lee, the rules got much stricter and oversight increased. In the aftermath of Jon Erik Hexum, the dedicated crew job of Weapons Handler was created — someone whose sole responsibility is overseeing any and all firearms used on a movie set.In the aftermath of Brandon Lee, the rules got much stricter and oversight increased.

The young actor was reportedly playing around with a prop gun when he jokingly pulled the trigger and shot his head with a blank cartridge. A similar prop gun incident also claimed the life of Bruce Lee’s son Brandon Lee in 1993.

A look into the life of late actor Jon-Erik Hexum

Jon-Erik Hexum was an actor from the 1980s (Image via Getty Images)

Jon-Erik Hexum was an American actor who gained popularity in the 1980s entertainment industry. He was born to parents Thorleif Hexum and Gretha Paulsen and raised in New Jersey. The multitalented performer had a penchant for music and played the violin and the horn at his school.

He attended Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and later shifted to Michigan State University to study bio-medical. He later changed his subject to study philosophy and also joined the football team at his university.

He was first noticed by John Travolta’s manager Bob LeMond while working as a DJ. The latter convinced him to move to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Hollywood. Hexum reportedly rejected several roles in multiple soap operas until he signed as the leading man of the TV series Voyagers.

Jon-Erik Hexum gained immense popularity with his role as time traveler Phineas Bogg in the science fiction show. He went on to earn a major role in the TV movie Making of a Male Model and was then cast as Mac Harper in Cover Up.

The New Jersey native also appeared in films and shows like The Bear and Hotel. Unfortunately, the youngster tragically passed away due to the infamous prop gun incident at just 26 years old.

How did Jon-Erik Hexum die?

Jon-Erik Hexum accidentally shot himself with a prop gun on the set of 'Cover Up' (Image via Getty Images)

Jon-Erik Hexum was ready to film the seventh episode of Cover Up when a delay in the shooting schedule left him frustrated. The actor then decided to have fun with a .44 magnum handgun prop on the set of his show.

He reportedly unloaded all blank cartridges except one and started playing Russian roulette with the gun. Unfortunately, he ended up shooting himself after putting the gun on his own head and jokingly pulling the trigger unaware of the fatal consequence of the action.

Eric Feigl-Ding @DrEricDing

ew.com/article/1994/1… 8) years ago, even before Brandon Lee’s death, Jon Erik Hexum was fatally killed discharging a revolver to his head while waiting for filming to resume— while it was a blank, the point blank range of the discharge still fractured his skull, and he died. 8) years ago, even before Brandon Lee’s death, Jon Erik Hexum was fatally killed discharging a revolver to his head while waiting for filming to resume— while it was a blank, the point blank range of the discharge still fractured his skull, and he died.

ew.com/article/1994/1…

Although the blank bullet did not reach his skull, the force of the trigger caused a fracture that penetrated a coin-sized bone fragment into his brain. The actor suffered a major hemorrhage and lost an immense amount of blood on his way to the hospital.

He underwent nearly five hours of surgery but was declared brain-dead six days after the incident. He was taken off life support after his organs were donated.

Twitter remembers Jon-Erik Hexum amid Alec Baldwin incident

Twitter draws comparison between Jon-Erik Hexum and Alec Baldwin incident (Image via Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin’s shooting incident on the set of Rust has left the entertainment industry in complete shock. The incident claimed the life of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

This is reportedly the first fatal prop gun incident since Brandon Lee’s death in 1993 and Jon-Erik Hexum’s death in 1984. The latest tragedy prompted several people to remember similar incidents from the past.

Following Halyna's death, several media users flocked to Twitter to draw comparisons between Alec Baldwin’s shooting and Erik Hexum’s demise:

🇺🇸🇭🇹 Only4RM 🇭🇹🇺🇸 @Only4RM Seeing that the stories are being updated with a reference to Jon Erik Hexum's tragically fatal accident on the set of TV series Cover-Up in 1984. He was only 26. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jon-Erik_… Seeing that the stories are being updated with a reference to Jon Erik Hexum's tragically fatal accident on the set of TV series Cover-Up in 1984. He was only 26. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jon-Erik_… https://t.co/V8z9cpBEsL

Angela Stalcup @AngelaStalcup 🇺🇸🇭🇹 Only4RM 🇭🇹🇺🇸 @Only4RM Seeing that the stories are being updated with a reference to Jon Erik Hexum's tragically fatal accident on the set of TV series Cover-Up in 1984. He was only 26. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jon-Erik_… Seeing that the stories are being updated with a reference to Jon Erik Hexum's tragically fatal accident on the set of TV series Cover-Up in 1984. He was only 26. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jon-Erik_… https://t.co/V8z9cpBEsL Showing my age in that this was the first thing I thought of--the death of Jon Erik Hexum. twitter.com/Only4RM/status… Showing my age in that this was the first thing I thought of--the death of Jon Erik Hexum. twitter.com/Only4RM/status…

Mike Lavigne @broadcastmike The New York Times @nytimes Breaking News: Alec Baldwin fired a prop firearm while filming the movie "Rust" in New Mexico, killing a crew member and injuring the film’s director, the authorities said. nyti.ms/3C9VIwU Breaking News: Alec Baldwin fired a prop firearm while filming the movie "Rust" in New Mexico, killing a crew member and injuring the film’s director, the authorities said. nyti.ms/3C9VIwU Lots of comparisons to the death of Brandon Lee - but the first thing I thought of was the death of Jon Erik Hexum, star of the early 80's show "Voyager," which 8 year old me thought was the coolest show ever. So sad to see someone lose their life in an accident like this. twitter.com/nytimes/status… Lots of comparisons to the death of Brandon Lee - but the first thing I thought of was the death of Jon Erik Hexum, star of the early 80's show "Voyager," which 8 year old me thought was the coolest show ever. So sad to see someone lose their life in an accident like this. twitter.com/nytimes/status…

Robyn Vaux @RV_27

Almost to the day when Jon Erik Hexum died 18.10.1984 😔 37 Years ago Spooky 😲Almost to the day when Jon Erik Hexum died 18.10.1984 😔 37 Years ago #AlecBaldwin Spooky 😲

Almost to the day when Jon Erik Hexum died 18.10.1984 😔 37 Years ago #AlecBaldwin https://t.co/W2pScp1Khf

Liam McCarthy @elligarto #AlecBaldwin , don't forget this guy, Jon Erik Hexum, shot himself with a prop gun 1984 I think #AlecBaldwin, don't forget this guy, Jon Erik Hexum, shot himself with a prop gun 1984 I think https://t.co/VDdkMO8uQZ

darkroommike @darkroommike Adam Egypt Mortimer @adamegypt I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film. ❤️ I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film. ❤️ https://t.co/vcdFqHsGA0 Not the first (or the second) time this has happened. Actors need more firearms training or fewer scenes with firearms. Jon Erik Hexum died after he shot himself in the head with a gun loaded with blanks and Brandon Lee died from a negligent discharge of a firearm. twitter.com/adamegypt/stat… Not the first (or the second) time this has happened. Actors need more firearms training or fewer scenes with firearms. Jon Erik Hexum died after he shot himself in the head with a gun loaded with blanks and Brandon Lee died from a negligent discharge of a firearm. twitter.com/adamegypt/stat…

Lori Olivia @simplylorilee Jon Erik-Hexum accidentally killed himself with prop gun. Jon Erik-Hexum accidentally killed himself with prop gun. https://t.co/mG6oXGWiDJ

🇺🇸🇭🇹 Only4RM 🇭🇹🇺🇸 @Only4RM Variety @Variety BREAKING: Alec Baldwin fired the gun that killed one and injured another in an accident set of his film "Rust." bit.ly/3E3J9Uj BREAKING: Alec Baldwin fired the gun that killed one and injured another in an accident set of his film "Rust." bit.ly/3E3J9Uj https://t.co/CnsDwCVD22 Tragic. Getting flashbacks of Jon Erik Hexum's accidental death from a "prop gun" when I was a kid. Why are there real guns with real bullets on movie sets in 2021? That poor woman. 🙏🏾 twitter.com/Variety/status… Tragic. Getting flashbacks of Jon Erik Hexum's accidental death from a "prop gun" when I was a kid. Why are there real guns with real bullets on movie sets in 2021? That poor woman. 🙏🏾 twitter.com/Variety/status…

@GoodGirl @GoodGir17753533 Brandon Lee, Jon Erik Hexum, now Halyna Hutchins. Fatal accidents with prop guns. Maybe movies should move away from showing the worst part of America, like handguns owned by private citizens. I'm not saying NO guns in movies, but maybe fewer? Brandon Lee, Jon Erik Hexum, now Halyna Hutchins. Fatal accidents with prop guns. Maybe movies should move away from showing the worst part of America, like handguns owned by private citizens. I'm not saying NO guns in movies, but maybe fewer?

Torraine Walker @TorraineWalker Blanks can still do damage at close range. Back in the day there was an actor on his way up named Jon Erik Hexum who was clowning around on a set and fired a prop gun to his temple and killed himself. This sounds like a tragic mistake but just don't play with guns. Blanks can still do damage at close range. Back in the day there was an actor on his way up named Jon Erik Hexum who was clowning around on a set and fired a prop gun to his temple and killed himself. This sounds like a tragic mistake but just don't play with guns.

🏳️‍🌈Katleesi, Mother of Pigs, First of Her Beans @KgraTinyPaws On a related note, there really should be a company which makes movie guns which in no way fire ANYTHING and the editors rely on special effects and CGI to make it look like the gun's firing. Jon Erik Hexum was killed by the PAPER WADDING in a blank back in 1984. Seriously... On a related note, there really should be a company which makes movie guns which in no way fire ANYTHING and the editors rely on special effects and CGI to make it look like the gun's firing. Jon Erik Hexum was killed by the PAPER WADDING in a blank back in 1984. Seriously...

TheMission @themission12 Baldwin tragedy. This is not his fault. A prop gun has caused problems before. Sadly, Brandon Lee lost his life. In the 80's Jon Erik Hexum of Cover Up died from a similar incident. This can be avoided by using post production special effects. I'll never own one. Baldwin tragedy. This is not his fault. A prop gun has caused problems before. Sadly, Brandon Lee lost his life. In the 80's Jon Erik Hexum of Cover Up died from a similar incident. This can be avoided by using post production special effects. I'll never own one.

Santa Monica~ Vaxxed 💉🦠~ MADD 🇺🇸🏄⛵️⛱☀️🌊 @Kurababou Regarding the tragedy on the Rust set, please stop speculating no one knows what took place, let the investigators do their job. Terrible tragedy, it should never happened. Jon Erik-Hexum 🙏, Brandon Lee🙏, Halyna Hutchins 🙏. Speedy recovery to Joel Souza ❤️‍🩹. 🙏to all involved. Regarding the tragedy on the Rust set, please stop speculating no one knows what took place, let the investigators do their job. Terrible tragedy, it should never happened. Jon Erik-Hexum 🙏, Brandon Lee🙏, Halyna Hutchins 🙏. Speedy recovery to Joel Souza ❤️‍🩹. 🙏to all involved.

Also Read

As opinions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if pleas from netizens for better safety and secure weapon-handling on set will be considered by the industry in the aftermath of the third prop gun death.

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin and his team is yet to publicly address the current situation. However, it has been mentioned that the incident has left the actor extremely distraught. Although an investigation into the case is underway, no legal complaint has been filed so far.

Edited by Prem Deshpande