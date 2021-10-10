Who was Yevgeny Kulesh? Bolshoi Theater actor dies tragically after being crushed to death by falling scenery

Bolshoi Theater's performer Yevgeny Kulesh recently died in a tragic accident. The actor was hit by falling scenery that led to his death.

Video footage shows other people requesting staff to remove the prop. Those who were present at the scene also tried to revive Yevgeny Kulesh but nothing worked.

Investigators are looking into the matter and situations that led to this accident. The Bolshoi Theater mentioned through an official statement on October 9 that the performance was stopped and the audience was requested to leave the hall.

Yevgeny Kulesh reportedly walked in the wrong direction while the scenery was going down and he was eventually trapped below it. The public was shocked to hear the news and a few thought that the accident may have been a stage trick.

The doubts of the public were cleared when the other performers were scared and started shouting for an ambulance.

About Yevgeny Kulesh in brief

Yevgeny Kulesh worked in theater for 20 years. The 38-year-old became a part of the troupe in 2002 and worked in a mimic ensemble at the time.

In an interview, Nikolai Tsiskaridze said that Kulesh was the husband of his colleague and he studied and worked together with the popular artist at the Bolshoi Theater.

Bolshoi Theatre, where the incident occurred. (Image via Getty Images)

Kulesh’s friends say that he did not have children but raised his wife’s child as his own. Meanwhile, his neighbors said that he resided alone with his mother in Orekhovo-Zuyevo.

One of Yevgney’s neighbors said that he doesn’t know anything about the artist’s wife and children but he cannot imagine the condition of his mother right now. He added that he ran to see his mother after hearing about the incident, but she was not at home and may have been summoned to law enforcement agencies.

Similar incidents have occurred at the Bolshoi Theater in the past. A senior violinist, Viktor Sedov, died back in 2013 when he fell into the orchestra pit. Ballet soloist Pavel Dmitrichenko was sentenced to six years in 2011 after he planned an acid attack on the company’s artistic director, Sergei Filin.

