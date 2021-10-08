Brian Laundrie flower bed video goes viral, as alleged drone footage claims he is hiding under parent's garden

A TikTok video allegedly showcasing Brian Laundrie in his home’s backyard along with his parents has appeared online. The footage was captured by a drone. Internet sleuths now believe that the wanted suspect in Gabby Petito’s homicide is hiding under a flowerbed in a bunker at his parents’ home.

Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie had embarked on a cross-country road trip in July. The latter returned home on 1 September 2021 with their van sans Petito.

Post his return, the suspect has not been seen since 13 September 2021 and was confirmed missing on the 17th of the same month.

Law enforcement are continuing to search for the 23-year-old, but have found no luck so far. The human remains of Gabby Petito were found in the national forest in Wyoming. Teton County Coroner Dr Brent Blue confirmed that the vlogger died due to homicide. Autopsy results regarding how she was killed are yet to be released.

Is Brian Laundrie hiding in his parents’ garden?

Since Petito’s death, netizens have branded themselves as investigators and are endlessly attempting to solve the homicide. The theory regarding Laundrie allegedly hiding in a bunker in his parents’ garden came to light with @kmiller480’s TikTok video.

In the video, fellow TikTok user @charlienovasite zooms into a moment where Brian Laundrie’s mother Roberta bends down towards the flower bed. Some netizens were convinced that they could see a human hand reaching out from underneath the soil.

Comments suggesting the same included:

"Disclaimer: I'm not saying there is anybody under that flower bed, what I am saying is that there is definitely a hand reaching out for some thing. Just watch. Stranger things have happened. #BrianLaundrie."

"Lord Have mercy. Do y'all really think #BrianLaundrie is hiding in an underground bunker disguised as a flower bed."

Other comments included:

"So if they find #Brianlaundrie in the flower bed bunker and he acts like he has no clue gabby is deceased,I would pay a news anchor to ask him 'have you been living under a rock?' Because I'm pretty sure when he is captured, he's gonna play the dumb card."

Assilla but 🤰🏼fertilized🤰🏼 @allissacrosse You simply can’t convince me Brian Laundrie isn’t underneath that garden bed You simply can’t convince me Brian Laundrie isn’t underneath that garden bed

Holly7979 @Holly79791

#brianlaundrie #GabbyPetito All of America right now, looking for Brian Laundrie in the garden All of America right now, looking for Brian Laundrie in the garden

#brianlaundrie #GabbyPetito https://t.co/LczrUfDAnM

maddie @MadalynGoff TikTok has now convinced me that Brian Laundrie’s parents have an underground bunker underneath there garden bed that has no plants growing and where every drone footage shows them always at that one spot in the garden and Brian is hiding there. TikTok will solve this case. TikTok has now convinced me that Brian Laundrie’s parents have an underground bunker underneath there garden bed that has no plants growing and where every drone footage shows them always at that one spot in the garden and Brian is hiding there. TikTok will solve this case.

Drew 𓂀 @DrewDavalos Is it just me or does it look like she hands something to another hand under the garden?? My theory is #BrianLaundrie is hiding under the garden. Am I tripping?! Is it just me or does it look like she hands something to another hand under the garden?? My theory is #BrianLaundrie is hiding under the garden. Am I tripping?! https://t.co/jjRcyr4IS1

♕Nicollette✌ @nicoburns92 Some of y’all want to find him so bad, y’all seeing things in the garden and think he’s hiding under it.. come on let’s be realistic. #brianlaundrie Some of y’all want to find him so bad, y’all seeing things in the garden and think he’s hiding under it.. come on let’s be realistic. #brianlaundrie https://t.co/YpagvvIawO

Short Woman™ @VNFDBG_MA I must say that “Laundrie in the Garden” was NOT on my #BrianLaundrie bingo card, yet here we are I must say that “Laundrie in the Garden” was NOT on my #BrianLaundrie bingo card, yet here we are

MountainsMama @MamaMountains #GabbyPetitoCase #cassielaundrie Brian Laundrie answering his Mommy’s call on his burner phone and asking her to bring him a slice of pineapple pizza while hiding under the Dirty Laundrie’s newly manicured vegetable-less “garden.” #justiceforgabbypetito Brian Laundrie answering his Mommy’s call on his burner phone and asking her to bring him a slice of pineapple pizza while hiding under the Dirty Laundrie’s newly manicured vegetable-less “garden.” #justiceforgabbypetito #GabbyPetitoCase #cassielaundrie https://t.co/J05ajrMNfA

Zachariah Dracul @draculpotato

#BrianLaundrie “Brian Laundrie is in the garden” is the new “Epstein didn’t kill himself.” “Brian Laundrie is in the garden” is the new “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

#BrianLaundrie

katie barnes @knbarneser Whoever is saying there is a face or hand in the garden bed, PLEASE GET OFF TWITTER AND GET SOME FRESH AIR. #BrianLaundrie Whoever is saying there is a face or hand in the garden bed, PLEASE GET OFF TWITTER AND GET SOME FRESH AIR. #BrianLaundrie

The new theory of Brian Laundrie reaching out from a bunker hidden under a flowerbed surfaced just a day after a neighbor alleged they saw him run out of his parent’s home through the backyard.

As of now, the FBI is continuing to search for Brian Laundrie along with local police departments.

