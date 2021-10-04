"I spoke to Brian Laundrie": Hiker reveals crucial information as search for Gaby Petito's fiancé intensifies

Dennis Davis, an engineer from Florida, has claimed he spoke to Brian Laundrie on an empty road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina on the morning of October 2.

Davis said he called police and the FBI and told them that Brian could be traveling via the trail, which is the world’s longest hiking-only footpath. Davis revealed that the person he spoke to seemed worried and "not making sense."

Dennis Davis about meeting Brian Laundrie

After his meeting, Davis received an audio file of Laundrie’s voice from Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter and found them similar. Brian Laundrie reportedly waved down Davis on Waterville Road, asking for directions.

The Appalachians are familiar to Brian Laundrie, who is reported to have lived there by himself for some months. The man reported to be Brian stopped his car and asked Davis for directions to California. He decided not to take Interstate 40, as suggested by Dennis Davis.

Rudy Triana @RudyRender Dennis Davis, the engineer who is 100% certain he saw #BrianLaundrie , ran into him on Waterville Rd in NC. Brian is familiar with this area as he once lived in the outdoors here for several months. Davis states he appeared delusional asking him backroad directions to California. Dennis Davis, the engineer who is 100% certain he saw #BrianLaundrie, ran into him on Waterville Rd in NC. Brian is familiar with this area as he once lived in the outdoors here for several months. Davis states he appeared delusional asking him backroad directions to California. https://t.co/c4moXQZacJ

Davis is currently hiking the Appalachian trail and revealed that Laundrie spoke to him and said he was lost and needed directions. Davis also stated that Laundrie confessed about his fight with his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

Reportedly, Laundrie told Davis that he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend and that he was now going to California to see her. The road was dark, but still, the headlights were enough to see the man, Davis told news media.

Davis says he contacted 911 and FBI

Davis could not identify Laundrie on the spot until he stopped and had a look at the pictures of the outlaw on his phone. The man Dennis Davis met was driving a pickup truck resembling a Ford F-150 and wore a dark bandana.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie at Canyonlands National Park (Image via bizarre_design_/Instagram)

He made three calls to the FBI and 911 in North Carolina and Tennessee, which were not answered. The FBI hasn't publicly commented on Davis' interaction yet, but police have revealed that there have been tips regarding Laundrie's location to be somewhere on the Appalachian Trail.

Brian Laundrie goes missing

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were on a trip across the United States. The former returned to Florida from a cross-country trip on September 1, but Gabby was not with him.

Laundrie was the only suspect in the case and he went missing on September 14. His missing complaint was filed three days later.

The case grabbed a lot of attention because of several claims made through travel posts, footage of domestic disputes between the pair, eyewitness information, and more.

Also Read

An arrest warrant has been issued on charges of fraud and using someone’s bank card after Gabby disappeared.

Petito was reported missing on September 11 and later found dead in Wyoming. Her remains were found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19, 2021. Petito’s autopsy results declared her death as a homicide.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far